Georgia bread deliveryman shoots Hardee's armed robbery suspect during 'short gun battle': report

A man was trying to rob a Georgia Hardee’s when he was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a hero bread deliveryman who sprung into action when he saw the robbery taking place, according to a report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cited police as saying that the suspect, Damario Parrish, was wounded after a “short gun battle” with Joseph Chilton, who interrupted the robbery as he was delivering bread to the Hardee’s in Ellenwood Saturday morning.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Chilton noticed something was wrong when he observed employees running out the back door and heard a woman screaming for help.

Moments earlier Parrish had jumped the counter, pointed a gun at a female employee and demanded cash, the news release said.

“Chilton ran back to his truck to get a firearm and ran back in to help the female in distress,” according to the news release. “Chilton ended up shooting Parrish twice, but Parrish managed to flee the scene.”

Saturday afternoon, investigators traced Parrish to a home in Conley, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

A SWAT team was called when Parrish refused to come out and deputies were told there were children in the house, according to the station.

Parrish then surrendered before the team arrived.

“Deputies are now watching Parrish at a local hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds so that he will be healthy enough to face the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail, ‘The Hill-ton,’” the news release said.

The news release said that Sheriff Victor Hill was so impressed with Chilton for "defending those who could not defend themselves" that he made him an honorary deputy and inducted him into the Sheriff's Posse Hall of Fame.