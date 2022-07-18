Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Georgia bank robbery suspect dressed as elderly lady to disguise himself, police say

The suspect walked into a Chase Bank wearing a floral dress and white wig, police in Georgia said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Georgia are searching for a bank robbery suspect who tried to thwart authorities by dressing up as an elderly woman during a heist. 

The McDonough Police Department said the suspect hit a Chase Bank on Monday. He allegedly told a bank teller he had a gun and used a note to demand cash. 

GEORGIA SUSPECT ARMED WITH CROSSBOW SHOOTS VICTIM IN ATLANTA

A suspect bank robber in Georgia dressed as an elderly woman to disguise himself, police said. 

A suspect bank robber in Georgia dressed as an elderly woman to disguise himself, police said.  ( McDonough Police Department)

He allegedly fled in a vehicle with no registration tags, police said. 

Authorities said he was wearing a floral dress, white wig, and orange latex gloves. 

He was described as 6 feet tall and slender.

