Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith's plays cool, Bryan Kohberger 'staging,' Elizabeth Holmes' 'hell'

HOUSE OF CARDS: More accusers as real estate tycoon Alexander brothers plead not guilty.

‘STAGING 101': Bryan Kohberger's new defense claim could fall apart under simple theory, profiler says.

BAD ROMANCE: Karen Read, Ana Walshe murder cases intertwine with trooper linked to sultry texts.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

COOL KILLER: Ex-husband describes murderous mom Susan Smith's demeanor after drowning sons.

TOUGH LOVE: Tennessee man who murdered wife on luxury honeymoon ripped by judge at sentencing.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

‘IT’S BEEN HELL': Convicted CEO fraudster Elizabeth Holmes says life in lockup is ‘hell.’

‘BOURBON ST HUSTLER: Surveillance shows Super Bowl reporter with female suspect before death.