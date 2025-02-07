Dozens more Alexander brother accusers come forward as real estate tycoons plead not guilty

Luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon pleaded not guilty in New York Friday to charges they conspired to sexually assault women in multiple states, and prosecutors said there are more than 60 alleged victims.

The Alexander brothers entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan. Tal, 38, and his younger twin brothers, Alon and Oren, both 37, entered the courtroom dressed in tan, short-sleeved prison uniforms.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

They would face life in prison if convicted.

ALEXANDER BROTHERS' ALLEGED VICTIMS RECOUNT TERRIFYING ATTACKS IN IMPACT STATEMENTS

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Espinosa said the government has interviewed more than 60 people who have reported being sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers. Prosecutors previously alleged 40 victims.

Federal investigators said they examined iCloud accounts and Instagram and Facebook social media accounts for all three brothers, along with dating app accounts for Oren and Alon, who works as a security firm executive.

HIGH-PROFILE REAL ESTATE BROTHER MISSES HEARING AFTER MIX-UP IN IDENTICAL TWINS' SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

Searches of their New York and Miami homes turned up 19 devices like laptops, iPads, hard drives, thumb drives and SD cards, according to prosecutors. Also recovered was a Motorola cellphone and an Apple Watch.

READ THE INDICTMENT – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

Their parents and Oren’s wife attended Friday’s hearing.

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, alongside disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Luigi Mangione.

The sordid accusations allege that the siblings used their wealth and positions to lure women to nightclubs and parties and other events before drugging them and sexually assaulting them.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Tal's attorneys, Deanna Paul and Milton Williams Jr., said the charges "are an overreach by the government."

"We have no doubt the evidence will prove that these are all false allegations and the Alexanders are innocent," they said.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorneys for Alon and Oren.

WEALTHY FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROTHERS' 'TROPHIES' UNCOVERED AS JUDGE DENIES BAIL: FEDS

Their trial date is set for Jan. 5, 2026, and their next hearing is July 15, 2025.

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Liam Gallagher and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.