Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith denied parole, Laken Riley killer sentenced to life

South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith cries as she emotionally speaks at her parole hearing Wednesday. A board ultimately denied her parole.
Susan Smith was convicted on July 22, 1995 of murdering her two sons, 3-year-old Michael Daniel Smith and 14-month-old Alexander Tyler Smith. Initially, Smith claimed that a Black man carjacked her with the two boys still inside her vehicle. But her story unraveled, and the woman admitted that she let her vehicle roll into a lake with the boys strapped inside. (Getty Images)
Susan Smith told a suitor over the phone last month that she would be a "good stepmom" and could "see [herself] around kids" in a recorded phone call. Grief-stricken David Smith, the inmate's former husband, is pictured weeping amidst a crowd of mourners as he leaves funeral for his kids Michael and Alex. (Photo by Thomas S. England/Getty Images)
Legal identity photograph of Susan Smith. She was convicted on July 22, 1995 of murdering her two sons, 3-year-old Michael Daniel Smith, born October 10, 1991, and 14-month-old Alexander Tyler Smith, born August 5, 1993. Susan Smith when she was first arrested in 1994. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images) ((Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images))
From left, Connolly Huth, roommate of Laken Riley, Lauren Phillips, sister of Laken Riley, and Sofia Magana, roommate of Laken Riley, react as Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard announces the verdict during a trial of Jose Ibarra at Athens-Clarke County Superior Court, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
