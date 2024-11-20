Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith denied parole, Laken Riley killer sentenced to life

This is a special edition of the Fox News True Crime Newsletter.

RELIVE THE TRIAL: Killer mom Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after drowning sons.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

FATHER'S NIGHTMARE: Susan Smith's ex-husband ‘still broken’ 30 years after sons' murders.

WATCH "SUSAN SMITH, THE KILLER MOM: 30 YEARS LATER" ON FOX NATION

IN TROUBLE: Killer mom Susan Smith disciplined behind bars weeks before parole hearing.

STILL THE SAME: Ex-husband of killer mom, up for parole, says she craves attention and likely hasn't changed.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘MONSTER': Laken Riley murder: Judge sentences Jose Ibarra after family addresses killer in court.

‘SHE DID FIGHT’: Family of slain Georgia student sobs in court as witnesses describe crime scene evidence.

Watch: Laken Riley, Jose Ibarra seen on trail camera footage day of murder

TRAIL OF EVIDENCE: Laken Riley murder trial witnesses describe jacket found in dumpster, cup with alcohol smell.

Watch: Police enter Jose Ibarra's apartment