Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Scott Peterson, Bryan Kohberger, Alex Murdaugh clerk, Chad Daybell

HAIL MARY: New ruling in Scott Peterson’s bid for freedom centers on single piece of evidence.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
CULT MOM CASE: Doomsday author found guilty of murdering Lori Vallow's two children.
VALLEY OF DEATH: Missing Oregon survivalist leaves behind trail of questions.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger’s defense suggests cops mishandled evidence tied to his alibi.
HORROR FLICK: Model reveals ominous encounter with movie theater slasher suspect.
LOW COUNTRY: Court clerk from Alex Murdaugh's trial accused of misusing taxpayer dollars for shopping sprees.
KAREN READ TRIAL: Case of woman accused of killing Boston cop boyfriend takes turn with flirty texts from ATF agent.
GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB