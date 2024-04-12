Fox News True Crime Newsletter: OJ Simpson death, murder trial started fascination of courtroom drama

Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin speaks out on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' after controversial NFL star's death.
RELIVE THE 1995 TRIAL: What started America’s fascination with courtroom drama.
Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr. Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. (MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP via Getty Images)
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? "Trial of the Century" introduced America to TV legal eagles.
Robert Shapiro appears in court alongside his client, O.J. Simpson, in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 22, 1994. (Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)
RAN OUT OF JUICE: Case that finally put O.J. Simpson behind bars.
O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson received a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
BRONCO CHASE VS NBA FINALS: The sports world was split when murders captured headlines.
Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. (Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison via Getty Images)
A Ford Bronco carrying O.J. Simpson driven by Simpson's former teammate Al Cowlings, chased by dozens of police cars during an hourslong pursuit through Los Angeles area freeways on June 17, 1994. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)
WHERE IS THE BRONCO NOW?: Crime aficionados call it ‘iconic piece of history’.
KATO KAELIN UNPLUGGED: Houseguest talks about life now and then with Jesse Watters.
Kato Kaelin, O.J. Simpson's houseguest turned witness at murder trial. (Getty Images)
KARDASHIAN CONNECTION: Name was famous long before reality television.
O.J. Simpson (R) consulting with friend Robert Kardashian (C) and Alvin Michelson (L), the attorney representing Kardashian, during a hearing in Los Angeles. (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
‘GOOD RIDDANCE’: Caitlyn Jenner doesn't mince words.
PAY THE PRICE: Ron Goldman’s father vows pursuit of justice won’t end with Simpson’s death.
Fred Goldman, father of Ronald Goldman, his daughter Kim and wife Patty listen to testimony during a preliminary hearing following the murders of Ronald and O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson July 7, 1994 in Los Angeles. (Lee Celano/WireImage)
LIFE IN PHOTOS: From Buffalo to Brentwood, Simpson was on top of the world, until he wasn’t.
O.J. Simpson in a mugshot following his arrest in Los Angeles, California, US, June 17, 1994. (Kypros/Getty Images)
