Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Murdaugh family wedding, Karen Read trooper blooper, Bryan Kohberger's claims

Menendez brothers' recusal request, Sherri Papini's first interview, Lori Vallow's jury claims

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Karen Read speaks to reporters after Day 12 of murder trial Video

Karen Read speaks to reporters after Day 12 of murder trial

Karen Read stops to speak to reporters following Day 12 of testimony in her murder trial in Dedham, Massachusetts on Thursday, May 8, 2025. 

SHATTERED GLASS: State trooper points to possible weapon in John O'Keefe death – and it's not Karen Read's car

COLD CASE CRACKED: California 1977 cold-case murder suspect identified as 69-year-old former Army private living in Ohio

TRIGGERED: Realtor shot dead by Mercedes suspect with criminal history

Karen Read in court for a retrial for the death of John O’Keefe.

Karen Read listens as Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik testifies during her trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa, AP Pool)

SPEAK NO EVIL: Bryan Kohberger prosecutors will let victims’ families speak, no lay witnesses for sentencing if convicted

'RUNNING A BROTHEL': Kentucky courthouse where sheriff allegedly killed judge plagued by sex abuse allegations: lawsuit

'SCIENTIFIC CERTAINTY': Karen Read's Google timeline derailed again as 2nd expert disputes defense claims

THICK AND THIN: Alex Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, gets married in lavish Lowcountry wedding

CLOCK IS TICKING: Judge denies prosecutors' request for personality testing in Bryan Kohberger case

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus apartment near the University of Idaho.  (Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

GUILTY GRIN: Convicted Elizabeth Smart kidnapper flashes huge smile in new mugshot for Utah's sex offender registry

TROOPER BLOOPER: Canton cop explains using leaf blower, red Solo cups, Stop & Shop bag for evidence in Karen Read trial 

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: California AG takes stance on Menendez brothers prosecutor staying on case amid resentencing battle

'LACK OF IMPARTIALITY': 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow seeks new murder conspiracy trial, claiming juror misconduct

Menendez brothers mug shots

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez.  (California Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

'DRASTIC AND DESPERATE': LA DA rejects Menendez brothers' recusal push in resentencing, calls it a 'drastic and desperate step'

SERIAL KILLER FEARS: Is there a New England serial killer? Former FBI agent with regional ties reveals his theory

MONEY AND MURDER: Outcast son in wealthy family's 'Shakespearean' downfall held advantage he didn't realize: author

‘CAUGHT IN THE LIE’: Kidnapping hoaxer Sherri Papini insists she was 'tortured' for weeks, in first interview since disappearance

LAST CALL: Motive revealed in Kentucky sheriff’s alleged killing of judge as body language expert analyzes new video

This article was written by Fox News staff.