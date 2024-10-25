Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers resentencing, Bryan Kohberger witness, Susan Smith parole

Menendez resentencing decision, Bryan Kohberger defense witness, Murdaugh estate sale

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
DA Gascon recommends Menendez brothers be re-sentenced Video

DA Gascon recommends Menendez brothers be re-sentenced

Fox News' Chanley Painter provides details on Los Angeles DA George Gascon's recommendation and the possibility of the Menendez brothers being eligible for parole.

‘LOOKED LIKE A MOB HIT’: Menendez brothers resentencing ignores brutality of Kitty's execution: lawyer. 

Menendez brothers mansion

The Menendez brothers could be released from prison after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said he would back a move that they be re-sentenced for the murders of their parents.  (Fox News)

TURN BACK TIME: Attorney for Menendez brothers' uncle says DA trying to ‘rewrite history.'

‘DISGRACE’: Los Angeles DA threw 'Hail Mary' in Menendez brothers re-sentencing announcement: expert.

JUICED UP: Bryan Kohberger defense calls in famed expert who helped O.J. Simpson get exonerated.

Kohberger enters with grin

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, U.S. (August Frank/Pool via REUTERS)

MONEY BEFORE FREEDOM: Susan Smith believes parole unlikely after she tried to profit off case.

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and at 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

KILLER RENOVATIONS: Murdaugh hunting estate buyer says it will look 'completely' different.

Murdaugh's family home at Moselle.

The Moselle Estate House in Islandton, which once served as the Murdaugh family's primary residence, is up for sale.  (South Carolina State Attorney's Office/Keen Eye Marking)

‘HAUL A--’: Read real estate tycoon's texts to business partner days after wife's disappearance.

Suzanne and Brad Simpson side by side

Suzanne and Brad Simpson side by side

COMPETENT MURDER: 'Doomsday mom' granted mental health exam ahead of second trial.

WATERFRONT SLAYING: Wealthy lakefront neighborhood rocked after family butchered in their own home.

KEY FIGURE 'Bridge Guy' emerges in Delphi murder trial as new crime scene evidence presented.

