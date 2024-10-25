Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Murdaugh hunting estate buyer says it will look 'completely' different after renovations

Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son near dog kennels on his former South Carolina family hunting estate known as Moselle

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Alex Murdaugh's sprawling Moselle estate, where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot dead in 2021, sold for $1 million to a buyer who wishes to remain anonymous and intends to give the property new life as a horse farm.

Defamed South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's Lowcountry hunting estate in Islandton has been sold to an ambitious new buyer.

Colleton County property records show Alexander Blair paid $1.16 million in May for 48 acres of land on the estate known as Moselle.

"Moselle will be a completely different looking home in a few short months," Blair posted on Facebook, along with photos of renovations currently going on at the four-bed, four-and-a-half bath home.

Blair has posted updates of ongoing construction in the main living area of the home, including a new fireplace and renovated kitchen.

Moselle estate

Colleton County property records show Alexander Blair paid $1.16 million in May for 48 acres of land on the estate known as Moselle. (Crosby Land Company)

Blair's purchase comes about a year and a half after two local businessmen purchased the Murdaughs' original 1,700-acre estate — including the dog kennels where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered in July 2021 — for nearly $4 million at an auction, as Realtor.com first reported.

Pine floors and cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the Murdaugh kitchen.

The high-end country kitchen in the Murdaughs' sprawling former farmhouse, which was listed for sale Oct. 16 by the Crosby Land Company. (Keen Eye Marketing)

James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley then divided the land and listed the Murdaughs' former hunting getaway home at $1.95 million.

A pine tongue-and-grove paneled living room.

The cozy family room in the Murdaughs' former farmhouse, which was listed for sale this month for $1.9 million and comes with 22 acres. (Keen Eye Marketing)

The remaining land still belongs to the two businessmen, according to Realtor.com

General views of Alex Murdaugh's former home, Moselle, during the jury's visit to the property.

The front porch of the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Islandton, South Carolina. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

"I am a next-door neighbor, with our home about a mile from this house," Godley explained to the real estate website. "We seek a new neighbor to enjoy this gorgeous house and land."

A man wearing a plaid shirt is escorted out of a police vehicle by armed officers.

Alex Murdaugh, center, makes eye-contact with Sgt. Daniel Greene as he is led into Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

In March 2023, Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms for murdering his wife and youngest son near the dog kennels on their hunting estate. He used a shotgun and a rifle to shoot both victims multiple times.

The former South Carolina legal scion appealed the decision on allegations that former Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill, who presided over the infamous double murder trial, tampered with the jury. 

Murdaugh would later plead guilty to dozens of financial crimes for defrauding his law firm clients out of an estimated total of about $10 million. He received a 40-year prison sentence for those crimes.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.