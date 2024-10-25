Murdaugh hunting estate buyer says it will look 'completely' different after renovations

Defamed South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's Lowcountry hunting estate in Islandton has been sold to an ambitious new buyer.

Colleton County property records show Alexander Blair paid $1.16 million in May for 48 acres of land on the estate known as Moselle.

"Moselle will be a completely different looking home in a few short months," Blair posted on Facebook, along with photos of renovations currently going on at the four-bed, four-and-a-half bath home.

Blair has posted updates of ongoing construction in the main living area of the home, including a new fireplace and renovated kitchen.

Blair's purchase comes about a year and a half after two local businessmen purchased the Murdaughs' original 1,700-acre estate — including the dog kennels where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered in July 2021 — for nearly $4 million at an auction, as Realtor.com first reported.

James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley then divided the land and listed the Murdaughs' former hunting getaway home at $1.95 million.

The remaining land still belongs to the two businessmen, according to Realtor.com

"I am a next-door neighbor, with our home about a mile from this house," Godley explained to the real estate website. "We seek a new neighbor to enjoy this gorgeous house and land."

In March 2023, Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms for murdering his wife and youngest son near the dog kennels on their hunting estate. He used a shotgun and a rifle to shoot both victims multiple times.

The former South Carolina legal scion appealed the decision on allegations that former Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill, who presided over the infamous double murder trial, tampered with the jury.

Murdaugh would later plead guilty to dozens of financial crimes for defrauding his law firm clients out of an estimated total of about $10 million. He received a 40-year prison sentence for those crimes.