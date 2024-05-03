Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Confessions of a Russian sex spy, Kohberger video, 'justice' for pastor's wife

'PUBLIC NEEDS TO KNOW': Bryan Kohberger lawyer drops major claim casting doubt on key prosecution evidence in Idaho murders case
MOTHER MYSTERY: Young mom vanishes without a trace as shadowy witness implies foul play
NAKED TRUTH: Detective in cop-killer case accused of searching gal pal’s phone without warrant
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
POISON IVY: Dartmouth murderer set to leave prison after killing 2 professors
THE ‘WORST’: The suspected child killer who can’t stop incriminating himself
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
‘TEMPER TANTRUM’: Prosecutor called out in fight over suspected campus killer’s ‘alibi’
SURVIVOR STORIES: 7 children who escaped kidnappers
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Ex-honeypot sex spy tells all on becoming a ‘master manipulator’
CROSS ROAD: Police probe whether pastor’s wife died by suicide or something sinister
GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB