Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Confessions of a Russian sex spy, Kohberger video, 'justice' for pastor's wife

Karen Read trial latest, 'class clown' killer walks, where's Chelsea Cobo?

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox Nation explores Lisa McVey's kidnapping by serial killer Video

Fox Nation explores Lisa McVey's kidnapping by serial killer

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Harris Faulkner previews her new Fox Nation special ‘Surviving a Serial Killer,' available on April 30.

'PUBLIC NEEDS TO KNOW': Bryan Kohberger lawyer drops major claim casting doubt on key prosecution evidence in Idaho murders case

MOTHER MYSTERY: Young mom vanishes without a trace as shadowy witness implies foul play

Chelsea Cobo is pictured with her son next to her missing person flyer at the Hamptons Whodunnit Conference in Southampton

Chelsea Cobo is pictured with her son at the Hamptons Whodunnit Conference in East Hampton, New York on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Cobo’s mother, Rose, continues to advocate for her daughter after her 2016 disappearance in Brooklyn. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

NAKED TRUTH: Detective in cop-killer case accused of searching gal pal’s phone without warrant

POISON IVY: Dartmouth murderer set to leave prison after killing 2 professors

THE ‘WORST’: The suspected child killer who can’t stop incriminating himself

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.   (Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

‘TEMPER TANTRUM’: Prosecutor called out in fight over suspected campus killer’s ‘alibi’

SURVIVOR STORIES: 7 children who escaped kidnappers

Aliia Roza posing in a red dress

As a secret agent, Aliia Roza said she worked to stop human and drug trafficking. It's something she's still passionate about today. (Courtesy of Aliia Roza)

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Ex-honeypot sex spy tells all on becoming a ‘master manipulator’

CROSS ROAD: Police probe whether pastor’s wife died by suicide or something sinister

This article was written by Fox News staff.