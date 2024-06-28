Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger trial date, Sherri Papini's husband speaks, 7M TikTok cult

Suspect identified in Madalina Cojocari mystery, wife allegedly spikes hubby's Mountain Dew with Roundup weed killer

NXIVM cult survivor recounts mental, physical abuse Video

NXIVM cult survivor recounts mental, physical abuse

NXIVM survivor Sarah Edmondson shares details from her horrific experience with the cult on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

IDAHO MURDERS: Date is set for Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial.

DEFENSE CLUES: What Bryan Kohberger’s courtroom seating says about his lawyer’s confidence.

Kohberger, Taylor and Logsdon face Judge John Judge

Bryan Kohberger listens as defense attorney presents oral arguments in favor of overturning Kohberger's grand jury indictment on Oct. 26, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho.  (Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images)

‘PERFECT WIFE’: Husband of mom who faked her own kidnapping breaks his silence.

DANCING FOR THE DEVIL: Inside reported cult that allegedly stole social media star from her family.

7M Cult

Left: Melanie Wilking and her parents in a 2022 Instagram live video desperately appealing to get her sister Miranda Wilking's attention to come home. Right: Miranda (Wilking) Derrick gives her statement on June 4 in an Instagram video.

MOMMY DEAREST: Police close in on suspect after girl vanishes after school.

IN THE WEEDS: Woman accused of plotting to kill hubby because he wasn’t ‘appreciative.'

Michelle Peters

Michelle Peters was arrested for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

LEAVING TRACKS: Mystery of college student killed by runaway tire cracked by jailhouse call.

Lauren Collins

Lauren Collins, 18, was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. (Facebook/Lauren Collins)

WRECK WHODUNIT: Texas teen found covered in mystery person’s blood.

