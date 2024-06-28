Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger trial date, Sherri Papini's husband speaks, 7M TikTok cult

IDAHO MURDERS: Date is set for Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial.
DEFENSE CLUES: What Bryan Kohberger’s courtroom seating says about his lawyer’s confidence.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
‘PERFECT WIFE’: Husband of mom who faked her own kidnapping breaks his silence.
DANCING FOR THE DEVIL: Inside reported cult that allegedly stole social media star from her family.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
MOMMY DEAREST: Police close in on suspect after girl vanishes after school.
IN THE WEEDS: Woman accused of plotting to kill hubby because he wasn’t ‘appreciative.'
LEAVING TRACKS: Mystery of college student killed by runaway tire cracked by jailhouse call.
WRECK WHODUNIT: Texas teen found covered in mystery person’s blood.
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB