Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger trial date, Sherri Papini's husband speaks, 7M TikTok cult

IDAHO MURDERS: Date is set for Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial .

DEFENSE CLUES: What Bryan Kohberger’s courtroom seating says about his lawyer’s confidence.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘PERFECT WIFE’: Husband of mom who faked her own kidnapping breaks his silence.

DANCING FOR THE DEVIL: Inside reported cult that allegedly stole social media star from her family .

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

MOMMY DEAREST: Police close in on suspect after girl vanishes after school .

IN THE WEEDS: Woman accused of plotting to kill hubby because he wasn’t ‘appreciative.'

LEAVING TRACKS: Mystery of college student killed by runaway tire cracked by jailhouse call.

WRECK WHODUNIT: Texas teen found covered in mystery person’s blood .