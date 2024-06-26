Missouri woman laced her husband's Mountain Dew with weed killer, insecticide: police

A Missouri woman was arrested after being caught on camera allegedly spiking her husband's Mountain Dew with a chemical weed killer, police said.

Michelle Peters, 47, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, the Laclede County Sheriff's Office announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Peters allegedly repeatedly spiked her husband's Mountain Dew that was kept in their garage refrigerator in May and June.

According to court documents obtained by Law&Crime, Peters admitted that she poisoned the Mountain Dew to be "mean," saying that her husband did not seem to appreciate the 50th birthday she planned for him.

Her husband, whose name was redacted, first noticed that his soda of choice had a "weird" taste on May 1.

Despite the strange taste, he continued to drink the Mountain Dew and quickly developed symptoms of poisoning.

Peters' husband, the docs said, started having symptoms of a sore throat, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and was coughing up a "brown/yellow thick mucus."

According to the affidavit, the chemical glyphosate, which is found in Roundup, if consumed, can cause increased saliva, burns, pain in the mouth and throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or even death.

On June 24, Peters' husband went to the police and shared that he believed his wife was after his $500,000 life insurance policy.

He told authorities that he had "several" videos of his wife putting Roundup, a product used to kill pesky weeds, in his Mountain Dew bottles.

The husband on June 24 also allegedly caught Peters on film putting insecticide, an insect killer, in his Mountain Dew bottle.

When Peters was interviewed about the incidents, she explained she was mixing the soft drink and Roundup to use as a weed killer, the documents said.

The documents also said she admitted to putting insecticide in her husband’s Mountain Dew bottle thinking it was Roundup.

Her husband survived, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Peters is being held at the Laclede County Detention Center with no bond. She is scheduled for a bond review hearing on July 2.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Laclede County Sheriff's Office for comment.