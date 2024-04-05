Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger defense rebuked, Alex Murdaugh sentenced, Chad Daybell trial

Police slam social media speculation on Sebastian Rogers case, family of Caleb Harris sends message to public

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published April 5, 2024
close
James Patterson series on crime stories debuts on Fox Nation Video

James Patterson series on crime stories debuts on Fox Nation

Author James Patterson on his news Fox Nation special 'Unsolved with James Patterson' and his new legal thriller book.

UNSOLVED WITH JAMES PATTERSON: Renowned author goes inside a trio of unsolved cases on FOX Nation.

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger judge slams defense quizzing locals, says survey 'concerns' him.

Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, sits with Anne Taylor, left, one of his attorneys, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

CALEB HARRIS MYSTERY: Family of missing college student believes ‘somebody knows something.’

FLORIDA MAN: Woman escapes months of alleged captivity, torture.

SUSPICIOUS: Foul play suspected in vanishing of pastor's wife, pal in the heartland.

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley missing

Hugoton Assembly of God Pastor Tim Singer told Fox News that Jilian Kelley, left, and Veronica Butler, right, were heading Saturday to pick up Butler's children to bring them back to a birthday party in Hugoton, Kansas. (Texas County Sheriff's Office/Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Shutterstock)

CASHING OUT: Alex Murdaugh judge defies prosecutors, deals convicted killer even bigger blow.

Alex-Murdaugh-Financial-Crimes

Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021, sits during a hearing on a motion for a retrial, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C. Federal prosecutors said Murdaugh didn't tell the truth about where $6 million he stole went and whether a so far unnamed attorney helped him and want to revoke a plea deal on federal financial crime charges, according to court documents.  (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP)

CULT MOM CASE: Lori Vallow’s husband on trial for murders of wife’s children, his first wife.

A split image of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell

The trial of Daybell, who is charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children, is set to begin in Idaho on Monday, April 1, 2024, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the kids' mother. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool and Ada County)

SEBASTIAN ROGERS: Tennessee police say ‘inaccurate’ info online has caused ‘distraction.’

UP AND VANISHED: Young mother last seen in hot spot for gold miners.

