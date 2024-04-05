Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger defense rebuked, Alex Murdaugh sentenced, Chad Daybell trial

UNSOLVED WITH JAMES PATTERSON: Renowned author goes inside a trio of unsolved cases on FOX Nation.

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger judge slams defense quizzing locals, says survey 'concerns' him.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

CALEB HARRIS MYSTERY: Family of missing college student believes ‘somebody knows something.’

FLORIDA MAN: Woman escapes months of alleged captivity , torture.

SUSPICIOUS: Foul play suspected in vanishing of pastor's wife, pal in the heartland.

CASHING OUT: Alex Murdaugh judge defies prosecutors, deals convicted killer even bigger blow .

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

CULT MOM CASE: Lori Vallow’s husband on trial for murders of wife’s children, his first wife.

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

SEBASTIAN ROGERS: Tennessee police say ‘inaccurate’ info online has caused ‘distraction.’

UP AND VANISHED: Young mother last seen in hot spot for gold miners .

Don’t forget to forward this to a friend or check out our other newsletters.