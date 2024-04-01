James Patterson's new true crime series to spotlight three riveting unsolved murder mysteries

A new true crime series made its Fox Nation debut on Monday, with the goal to immerse viewers in three riveting unsolved investigations.

The multi-part series will explore three homicide cases, pulling in interviews from those closest to the incidents – ranging from friends and family to crime experts – to give subscribers a well-rounded scope of each investigation.

"I was totally gripped by these cases. The fact that they are real-life stories – and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families – is very special," said Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation.

Petterson announced "Unsolved with James Patterson's" debut on Monday, noting that critically acclaimed author and crime expert James Patterson will host the series.

Patterson holds a long list of feats. He was named the bestselling author of all-time by Publisher’s Weekly, published over 260 New York Times bestsellers, created the acclaimed "Alex Cross" series, among other popular and upcoming projects.

He has also published a number of non-fiction bestsellers about famous personalities and first responders. He received the Fox Nation "Back the Blue Award" in 2023 for his work supporting law enforcement.

In announcing the new Fox Nation series on Monday, Petterson said, "For decades, James Patterson has captivated the country with his bestselling titles, and we are thrilled to bring his incredible talents in storytelling and suspense to Fox Nation."

"Unsolved with James Patterson" will lead off with a deep dive into the case of Nanette Krentel, a Louisiana pre-school teacher and wife of the local fire chief whose apparent unease about something unclear seemed warranted when her home went up in flames and her body was recovered among the ashes with a gunshot wound to the head.

Episode two breaks down the case of Elizabeth Salgado of Utah, who recently moved from Mexico to join the Mormon Church. Weeks after the change, she disappeared, only to be found in a canyon years later. Testimonies from her family could help shed some light on what happened exactly.

The final episode explores the unsolved case of Brian Egg, a San Franciscan known to open his home to people in need. He went missing after several strange occurrences, and his dismembered body was later found inside his home in a fish tank.

