Missing Texas college student Caleb Harris' family believes 'somebody knows something'

Texas college student Caleb Harris has been missing for a month since he left his off-campus, Corpus Christi apartment in the early morning hours of March 4 to pick up a food delivery order.

Harris, a 21-year-old student at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, had been in contact with friends and family over Snapchat between about 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., just before he left to pick up his Uber Eats order and vanished with his phone. His wallet and keys were left behind, according to his parents.

"That seems to be the only item that we're missing," his father, Randy Harris, told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "We have his keys; we have his truck, locked; the dog's back in the apartment. There's nothing else missing."

Later in the day on March 4, Harris' roommates noticed the 21-year-old's food order placed outside their door, as instructed, but he was nowhere to be found, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"It's 2024, and the odds of somebody disappearing without a trace, without anybody knowing anything, are slim to none. We just feel like the word hasn't got out to enough people, and we do believe somebody knows something," family spokesperson Tony Mathis told "Fox & Friends."

Randy Harris also mentioned that his family spoke with Gabby Petito's father, Joseph Petito.

"He was wonderful to talk to us and give us some advice," Randy said.

Police established an updated timeline for the missing student and avid fisherman last week, based on interviews with the people closest to Harris:

March 4, 12:56 a.m.

A doorbell camera at a nearby apartment captures Harris, his friend and his roommate "in the parking lot playing with a puppy belonging to the girlfriend of one of Harris’s roommates," police wrote in a Facebook post.

"Nothing appeared out of the ordinary, and the three young men returned to Harris’s apartment. Their mutual friend departed shortly thereafter," police continued.

2:20 a.m.

Harris' second roommate says he is going to bed, and Harris tells him that he is going to stay up and order his lunch for the next day, a Monday, via Uber Eats.

2:44 a.m.

Harris sends a Snapchat to his sister showing him walking the puppy through what appears to be the parking lot of his apartment complex called The Cottages.

3:03 a.m.

Harris sends another Snapchat to a friend showing "a small bridge over a drainage ditch on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin, within a few hundred feet of the entrance to his apartment complex."

3:12 a.m.

Harris' phone pings for the last time at a nearby cellphone tower.

3:20 a.m.

An Uber Eats driver delivers Harris' food to his front door, per his request, where it remains until the next morning.

11 a.m.

Harris' roommates find his Uber Eats order sitting outside the door of their apartment building. They also see his truck parked outside their apartment, as well as his wallet and keys inside the apartment, but they do not see Harris.

"Caleb’s roommates, who described him as a homebody and a creature of habit, immediately became alarmed by Caleb’s absence. After searching for Caleb by themselves for a short time, the roommates called the CCPD to report Harris missing," police wrote.

The initial responding officer checked local hospitals to see if any unidentified people matching Harris' description had been checked in earlier that morning. Authorities also searched in and around his apartment and found no apparent signs of a struggle or a possible vehicular accident in the area.

More investigators responded to the scene and conducted "an intensive and large-scale search of the surrounding area."

Police said Harris' friends and roommates have been very cooperative. They also interviewed the female Uber Eats driver who delivered food outside his apartment. The driver told detectives "that she was driving alone that night and did not see Caleb or anyone else at or near the apartment complex."

Detectives have submitted electronic search warrant requests, preservation requests and subpoenas for electronic information in the weeks since Harris disappeared.

Randy Harris told "Fox & Friends" that his son was "100% preparing for life" at the time of his disappearance.

"Signed his lease. Was preparing to go fishing the next day," Randy said.