Mamdani-appointed NYC professor who wrote book on ending policing now tasked with shaping community safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sociology professor at Brooklyn College appointed to New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's transition team wrote a book about ending policing.

"I'm excited to announce that I have been asked to join the Mamdani Transition Team to work on community safety issues. A New Era for NYC," Alex Vitale said on X.

Vitale is the author of "The End of Policing," published in 2017. The book, which opens by explaining that police don't exist to help citizens, argues for an end to traditional policing for certain criminal activity, including narcotics use, prostitution, patrolling borders and "misbehaving adolescents." The book also argues that police shouldn't combat street gangs.

On ending gang units, Vitale argues that they are racist.

MAMDANI KEEPS JESSICA TISCH AS NYPD COMMISSIONER

"In most cities, gang units function as a mechanism for racialized social control," the book says in chapter five. "Black and Latino youth are labeled as gang members for hanging out together, while white youth groups are dismissed as harmless."

Policing borders is also racist, according to the author.

"The expansion of Border Patrol powers has been justified through fear and racism. It legitimizes xenophobic narratives that define immigrants as threats rather than as fellow workers or neighbors," the book says in chapter six.

MAMDANI TAPS PARTY INSIDERS TO STEER TRANSITION DESPITE VOWING TO ‘TURN THE PAGE’ ON OLD-GUARD NYC DEMS

Vitale also describes border policing as "inhumane."

Chapter nine of the book argues against training police officers on implicit bias, claiming that police officers' views on race do not matter because the whole system of policing is racist.

"Racism in policing is structural, not simply a product of bad attitudes," the book says. "Training officers to recognize implicit bias without changing what they are tasked with enforcing is like teaching a soldier to be sensitive while sending him to occupy a foreign country."

The professor's faculty profile on Brooklyn College's website says Vitale has spent 30 years writing about policing, and that he consults with law enforcement entities and international human rights organizations.

He teaches courses about African Americans in the criminal justice system, according to his university profile.

Vitale has often called to abolish police on his X account, including bicycle police, police helicopters and police in schools. He has also called to abolish joint terrorism task forces, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Border Patrol and even the presidency of the United States.

MAMDANI RIPPED AFTER 'WORD SALAD' RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT KEY ISSUE IN NYC: 'NO PLAN'

He has also called for the NYPD to abolish its gang database.

Neither Vitale nor Brooklyn College returned requests for comment.

Mamdani has hired others who harbor anti-police sentiments.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, he announced that campaign advisor Elle Bisgaard-Church would join his staff. She has been dubbed the "chief architect" of Mamdani's campaign proposal to have social workers respond to certain non-violent 911 calls, and is affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mamdani officials did not return a request for comment.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.