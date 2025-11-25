Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Campus Radicals

Mamdani-appointed NYC professor who wrote book on ending policing now tasked with shaping community safety

Alex Vitale authored 'The End of Policing' and has called to abolish various law enforcement agencies on social media

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Mamdani tells NBC he still believes Trump is a 'fascist' after White House meeting Video

Mamdani tells NBC he still believes Trump is a 'fascist' after White House meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told NBC News' Kristen Welker that he still believes President Trump is a "fascist" after his meeting with the president at the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sociology professor at Brooklyn College appointed to New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's transition team wrote a book about ending policing.

"I'm excited to announce that I have been asked to join the Mamdani Transition Team to work on community safety issues. A New Era for NYC," Alex Vitale said on X.

Vitale is the author of "The End of Policing," published in 2017. The book, which opens by explaining that police don't exist to help citizens, argues for an end to traditional policing for certain criminal activity, including narcotics use, prostitution, patrolling borders and "misbehaving adolescents." The book also argues that police shouldn't combat street gangs.

Alex Vitale gives lecture from behind wooden lectern

Alex Vitale, author of "The End of Policing," speaks during a discussion on school policing at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Other speakers were, left to right, Portland Police Chief Frank Clark, South Portland School Resource Officer Al Giusto, Portland School Board Chair Roberto Rodriguez and Al Cleveland of Maine Youth Justice. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

On ending gang units, Vitale argues that they are racist.

MAMDANI KEEPS JESSICA TISCH AS NYPD COMMISSIONER

"In most cities, gang units function as a mechanism for racialized social control," the book says in chapter five. "Black and Latino youth are labeled as gang members for hanging out together, while white youth groups are dismissed as harmless."

Policing borders is also racist, according to the author. 

"The expansion of Border Patrol powers has been justified through fear and racism. It legitimizes xenophobic narratives that define immigrants as threats rather than as fellow workers or neighbors," the book says in chapter six.

MAMDANI TAPS PARTY INSIDERS TO STEER TRANSITION DESPITE VOWING TO ‘TURN THE PAGE’ ON OLD-GUARD NYC DEMS

Vitale also describes border policing as "inhumane." 

Chapter nine of the book argues against training police officers on implicit bias, claiming that police officers' views on race do not matter because the whole system of policing is racist. 

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

"Racism in policing is structural, not simply a product of bad attitudes," the book says. "Training officers to recognize implicit bias without changing what they are tasked with enforcing is like teaching a soldier to be sensitive while sending him to occupy a foreign country."

The professor's faculty profile on Brooklyn College's website says Vitale has spent 30 years writing about policing, and that he consults with law enforcement entities and international human rights organizations.

He teaches courses about African Americans in the criminal justice system, according to his university profile.

Vitale has often called to abolish police on his X account, including bicycle police, police helicopters and police in schools. He has also called to abolish joint terrorism task forces, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Border Patrol and even the presidency of the United States.

MAMDANI RIPPED AFTER 'WORD SALAD' RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT KEY ISSUE IN NYC: 'NO PLAN'

NYPD officers in helmets and bulletproof vests standing near police vehicle on street

NYPD officers respond to a shooting. (John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He has also called for the NYPD to abolish its gang database.

Neither Vitale nor Brooklyn College returned requests for comment.

Mamdani has hired others who harbor anti-police sentiments.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, he announced that campaign advisor Elle Bisgaard-Church would join his staff. She has been dubbed the "chief architect" of Mamdani's campaign proposal to have social workers respond to certain non-violent 911 calls, and is affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mamdani officials did not return a request for comment.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue