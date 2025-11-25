Conservative Gettysburg College group catches student on video tearing down promotional flyers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video captured by a member of a conservative campus group at a private Pennsylvania college shows a student tearing down its promotional flyers, according to the group.

The Young America's Foundation (YAF) chapter at Gettysburg College hosted conservative author and speaker Vince Ellison on Nov. 20. Days before the event, the group posted advertisements for the event around campus.

But according to Gettysburg College YAF Chairman Tyler Seeman, students who oppose right-leaning ideals tore down the chapter's flyers — something Seeman says happens every semester when the campus group hosts an event — and one of them was caught on camera.

"Every semester, Gettysburg YAF has a campus lecture. So, we invite one of the speakers from YAF's speaker list to come to campus and discuss whatever their specialty is," Seeman told Fox News Digital.

In the video, a YAF member climbs a flight of stairs after seeing a student pulling the group's flyers off the wall, and races to confront the alleged perpetrator.

"You having fun?" the YAF member asks.

"Yeah," the student quickly replies.

"You know that's against college policy, right?" the YAF member asks.

"OK," the student says, before falling silent.

The YAF member then chastised the student for not making it out of the building before being caught red-handed.

"We've got more of those [flyers] in the stairwell, you wanna go get those too?" the YAF member asks.

"I don't know," the student replies.

The YAF member then escorts the alleged perpetrator out of the building.

He said that every semester, the group posts flyers to advertise its event, like all campus groups do.

"Every semester, students on campus tear our flyers down because we're the only conservative 501(c)(3) on campus that actually hosts campus lectures," Seeman said. "So, some students feel, I would presume, that our views and our speakers' statements are contrary or dangerous to their own perspectives and their own worldview."

Seeman characterized the school as "apathetic" toward the chapter's plight. He said that on one occasion, the school sent out an email to some students condemning the behavior of YAF's opponents, but on another occasion, school administrators declined a request to admonish bad actors.

"Removing flyers posted in accordance with our posting policy is a violation of our community standards," Gettysburg College spokesperson Jamie White told Fox News Digital. "Students in violation of this policy are subject to sanctions by the College."

"While federal law prohibits us from answering questions about specific student cases, I can say it would be highly unusual for such behavior not to be sanctioned," White said.

Seeman shared a message to those on campus who oppose YAF's views.

"Instead of tearing down flyers, show up to our events and ask questions, because we want to have that dialogue," he said.

"At the end of the day, that's just going to get everyone in the room thinking about these issues, and we'd rather have as many people thinking about these issues and talking about these issues as possible, rather than just tearing down flyers and trying to silence other people's speech, because that's not constructive."

YAF is no stranger to left-wing targeting on campus.

Their chapter at the University of Iowa was subject to a table-flipping incident last month.

A criminal complaint against a student named Justin Calhoon says he flipped a YAF table on campus on Oct. 27. He was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment, according to arrest records.

Calhoon was later accused of flipping a Turning Point USA table on campus, and was arrested again.