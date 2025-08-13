Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump puts squeeze on schools that let hate fester

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Harvard and Trump administration close to $500 million settlement

- Trump admin's mind-boggling settlement demand of UCLA over antisemitism claims

- Headquarters of the Israeli-American Council targeted with graffiti swastikas

TOP STORY: The Trump administration and Harvard University are reportedly close to reaching a settlement of $500 million. Earlier this year, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in funding to the university and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status due to the Ivy League school's alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus. The Trump admin already collected $200M from Columbia University for similar offenses earlier this year, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon said that settlement would be a "template" for putting the squeeze on other schools.

VIDEO: London Police arrested 365 people who were intentionally violating a new ban on support for the group Palestine Action. WATCH HERE:

BRUIN BUCKS: The Trump administration is seeking a huge price from UCLA to settle discrimination and antisemitism allegations. The proposed agreement requires UCLA to pay $1 billion over multiple installments, along with establishing a $172 million claims fund for alleged victims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Read why the school may have no choice.

HATE IN LA: The national headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Los Angeles was recently targeted with antisemitic vandalism , prompting a hate crime investigation by local law enforcement. Vandals spray-painted swastikas, SS symbols, and the word "burn" on the sidewalk in front of the building.

AWKWARD SILENCE: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced criticism for failing to promptly condemn the assault of a Jewish man walking with his children in a Montreal suburb last week. The victims were in a park when the suspect, who was arrested later, sprayed them with water. Carney commented on the incident at 11 p.m. Saturday — roughly a day and a half later — after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar publicly criticized Ottawa’s response.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Maya Vorobyov, executive director of TalkIsrael.org, writes about how Gen Z content creators are using memes to fight back against antisemitism online. Her group offers free workshops, mentorships and influencer collaborations to produce short, scroll-stopping videos and relatable content. "Every piece is grounded in real stories and honest storytelling, which dismantles misinformation and builds pride," writes Vorobyov.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Canada is not yet at the stage of Belgium or the U.K.—both of which have become extremely dangerous for Jews—but it is headed there, slowly and inexorably." - Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli .

