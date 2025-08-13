Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump puts squeeze on schools that let hate fester

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Alumnus explains why he believes Harvard's federal funding should be pulled Video

Alumnus explains why he believes Harvard's federal funding should be pulled

Shabbos Kestenbaum tells 'America Reports' Harvard has 'normalized' antisemitism.

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Harvard and Trump administration close to $500 million settlement
- Trump admin's mind-boggling settlement demand of UCLA over antisemitism claims
-  Headquarters of the Israeli-American Council targeted with graffiti swastikas

Linda McMahon and Supreme Court building composite

Linda McMahon, US education secretary, said that Harvard and other universities could get some of the federal funding cut by the Trump administration restored if they change their policies. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images  (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images; Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TOP STORY: The Trump administration and Harvard University are reportedly close to reaching a settlement of $500 million. Earlier this year, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in funding to the university and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status due to the Ivy League school's alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus. The Trump admin already collected $200M from Columbia University for similar offenses earlier this year, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon said that settlement would be a "template" for putting the squeeze on other schools.

VIDEO: London Police arrested 365 people who were intentionally violating a new ban on support for the group Palestine Action. WATCH HERE:

London Police arrest over 300 anti-Israel protesters Video

BRUIN BUCKS: The Trump administration is seeking a huge price from UCLA to settle discrimination and antisemitism allegations. The proposed agreement requires UCLA to pay $1 billion over multiple installments, along with establishing a $172 million claims fund for alleged victims of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Read why the school may have no choice.

HATE IN LA: The national headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Los Angeles was recently targeted with antisemitic vandalism, prompting a hate crime investigation by local law enforcement. Vandals spray-painted swastikas, SS symbols, and the word "burn" on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Views from street and HQ antisemitism vandalism

Close ups of anti-semitic graffiti scrawled across Israeli-American Council headquarters in Los Angeles.  (The Israeli-American Council (IAC) national headquarters in Los Angeles)

AWKWARD SILENCE: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced criticism for failing to promptly condemn the assault of a Jewish man walking with his children in a Montreal suburb last week. The victims were in a park when the suspect, who was arrested later, sprayed them with water. Carney commented on the incident at 11 p.m. Saturday — roughly a day and a half later — after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar publicly criticized Ottawa’s response.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Maya Vorobyov, executive director of TalkIsrael.org, writes about how Gen Z content creators are using memes to fight back against antisemitism online. Her group offers free workshops, mentorships and influencer collaborations to produce short, scroll-stopping videos and relatable content. "Every piece is grounded in real stories and honest storytelling, which dismantles misinformation and builds pride," writes Vorobyov.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Canada is not yet at the stage of Belgium or the U.K.—both of which have become extremely dangerous for Jews—but it is headed there, slowly and inexorably." - Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli.

