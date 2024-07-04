Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: A baseball legend goes to bat for Jews

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Dodgers great and California Senate candidate Steve Garvey calls for prosecutions after Hollywood synagogue attack

- Anti-Israel protesters targeted the Illinois home of a House Democrat

- VIDEO: On the final day of Pride month, anti-Israel agitators attacked the New York Pride parade

TOP STORY: Steve Garvey, the Republican Senate candidate vying to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's seat, is calling for Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to prosecute those responsible for the violence that occurred outside a prominent Jewish synagogue in Hollywood last week. "It was unconscionable what happened," Garvey told Fox News Digital in a video call during his week-long trip to Israel. "Again, this is literally a hate crime."

VIDEO: Anti-Israel agitators disrupted the New York Pride parade by blocking the route and vandalizing and destroying floats. Video posted on social media shows a group of anti-Israel agitators sitting in the street with posters and shouting "Free Palestine" and "From the sea to the river, Palestine will be free."

DEMOCRAT TARGETED: About 40 anti-Israel agitators gathered outside the home of Jewish Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., early Saturday, blaring sirens, banging drums and holding up banners saying "Schneider defunded UNRWA, We charge genocide." Members of UNRWA, short for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, were accused of assisting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

BLOWING THE WHISTLE: Jewish prosecutors working in LA under George Soros-backed George Gascon have concerns about antisemitism in the office after months of silence on the issue from their boss, which culminated in clashes between anti-Israel agitators and counterprotesters outside a synagogue in a heavily Jewish neighborhood.

SWITCH FROM SCHIFF: One California Democrat who previously voted for Rep. Adam Schiff is switching sides in November's pivotal Senate race after meeting GOP opponent Steve Garvey in Israel. Samara Weiner, a Jewish lawyer, joined the MLB legend on "Fox News @ Night" to call out Schiff for putting "politics above everything else" following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If you're Jewish right now, you're not happy with the Democratic Party. And we are really ready for someone with some moral clarity… someone who really is going to stand up for us and do the right thing," said Jewish attorney Samara Weiner on " Fox News @ Night. "

