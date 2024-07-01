Anti-Israel agitators gather overnight outside home of Jewish Dem lawmaker

Anti-Israel agitators gathered outside the home of Jewish Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., in the early hours of Saturday.

Schneider, who lives in the quiet Jewish suburb of Highland Park north of Chicago, was the target of a loud protest that took place roughly 2:30 in the morning.

Video from the protest shows roughly 40 keffiyeh-wearing demonstrators with their faces covered blaring sirens, banging drums and holding up banners "Schneider defunded UNRWA, We charge genocide" and "Israel bombs, Illinois pays." Members of UNRWA, short for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, were accused of assisting Hamas terrorist in their attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

"It's our right to rebel, Zionists can go to hell," protesters chanted as they marched down the street.

The City of Highland Park said police received noise complaints at 2:43 a.m. and arrived at the scene minutes later. The crowd dispersed by 3:15 a.m.

"The City unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all acts of hate, standing in solidarity with our Jewish community," The City of Highland Park said in a statement.

No arrests were made by Highland Park police. The city defended the decision, writing, "Officers make arrests and take people into custody only in response to actions or behaviors identified under state criminal code that rise to the level of misdemeanors or felonies. Had the protesters not immediately complied with police orders and voluntarily dispersed, there may have been actions for which citations could have been issued and arrests made under the state criminal code."

"It’s unfortunate that, instead of seeking a constructive dialogue with Congressman Schneider, a group of people hiding their faces chose to taunt and intimidate a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the Jewish Sabbath in the middle of the night," a spokesperson for Schneider told FOX 32 Chicago.

"It’s even more disturbing they chose to harass a community that is preparing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, a shared tragedy that was spurred by hate. The Congressman is always happy to meet and sit down with anyone. I encourage those who disagree with his views to seek a conversation in the daylight rather than disturbing and traumatizing families in the darkness of night," the spokesperson added.

Rep. Schneider's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anti-Israel protesters have repeatedly targeted Democrats they deem as being too supportive of Israel during its war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.