Fowl play: Florida woman charged after allegedly spraying mace at driver who struck chicken crossing the road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman is facing charges after ruffling more than a few feathers for allegedly spraying bear mace at a driver and her passenger in a bizarre road rage incident involving a chicken crossing the road.

According to police, 38-year-old Cynthia Valeska Díaz Sosa was arrested July 9 in Key West after a confrontation with another driver, Perla DeMiller.

Sosa had reportedly stopped her car in the roadway to let a chicken pass, but DeMiller, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle behind Sosa, honked, swerved around her, and ran over the bird, according to Key West police.

That’s when things turned "fowl."

CHILLING SECURITY FOOTAGE CAPTURES WOMAN'S DESPERATE ESCAPE FROM FLORIDA KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT IN PARKING LOT

"Cynthia wanted to ‘teach her a lesson,’" according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators say Sosa allegedly followed DeMiller’s vehicle, forced it to stop, yanked on the driver’s door and sprayed bear mace into the cabin, striking DeMiller in the face.

Key West police charged Sosa with two counts of aggravated battery (second-degree felony) and one count of burglary with assault or battery (first-degree felony). She was taken into custody the same day and released on a $35,000 surety bond on July 10, court records show.

OHIO BOY CRAWLS INTO CLAW MACHINE, GETS STUCK, RESCUED WITH PRIDE BRUISED BUT UNHARMED

Police later identified and stopped Sosa’s black Toyota Corolla, placing her in custody at the scene. She was searched in front of a patrol vehicle before being transported, according to the arrest affidavit. Sosa was later brought to the Key West Police station lobby, where she gave a voluntary statement to officers.



Court records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate that Sosa has filed a written plea of "not guilty" through her attorney, Dustin Hunter. Hunter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

DeMiller, who was en route to pick up her child from daycare, was reportedly blinded and disoriented by the spray. A passenger in her car was also allegedly affected by the mace. All of those involved in the incident are now protected under no-contact orders issued by a judge.

"As the women struggled over the car door, Sosa unleashed bear mace into the vehicle, hitting DeMiller directly in the face," the arrest report states. Sosa later drove herself to the police station and allegedly told authorities that she was "angry that DeMiller had killed a chicken," according to the arrest report.

The same document also says Sosa afterward "got back into her car and drove off."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was later located and detained during a traffic stop, the affidavit states, after her vehicle was identified and spotted by officers.

Sosa remains free under surety bond with court-imposed restrictions. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 24.