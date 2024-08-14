Four Georgia men arrested for theft of cooking oil in bulk: Police

Four men were arrested in Cartersville, Georgia, for the theft of cooking oil in bulk from several businesses, according to police.

Carlos Laguna, 41, of Buford; Freddy Valencia Aguirre, 36, of Tucker; Luis Gaitan-Obando, 41, of DeKalb County, and Yunier Eliuth Aguirre-Polanco, 24, of Atlanta, are all suspected of bulk theft of cooking oil from various restaurants in Cartersville, according to the Cartersville Police Department.

This comes following a six-month investigation, police said.

Police said the suspects may be responsible for similar thefts that have been reported across metro Atlanta.

The four men are also believed to be associated with a Gwinnett County criminal organization, police said.

Laguna was charged with theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and has posted a $3,000 bond.

Aguirre faces two counts of theft by taking and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He has posted a $6,000 bond.

Gaitan-Obando was charged with theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor. He remains in custody in the Bartow County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

Aguirre-Polanco faces charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and theft by taking, and has posted a $3,000 bond.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is assisting in the investigation.