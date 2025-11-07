Former DACA recipient with violent criminal past flees ICE, tries balcony jump during Chicago arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago this week arrested a Mexican national and former DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient with a violent and lengthy criminal history who entered the U.S. illegally, officials said.

ICE described Alan Eduardo Garcia’s arrest as "high-risk" because of his "repeated aggression and attempts to evade arrest."

Garcia’s criminal record includes arrests and convictions for felony strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, battery causing bodily injury, and aggravated battery against a handicapped or pregnant woman, and unlawful use of a firearm.

ICE officers likely saved the 31-year-old’s life, who was arrested as part of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, by stopping him from jumping off a third-floor balcony, during his pursuit, ICE said.

Despite previously being a DACA recipient, his status was denied in 2019, during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

ICE officers first attempted to arrest Garcia during an Oct. 8 traffic stop, but he allegedly fled at the time, ramming a government vehicle and driving at speeds topping 100 mph.

On Wednesday, officers attempted to arrest him again after he left his apartment and got into his car.

Garcia again rammed officers’ cars and sped off before fleeing on foot and barricading himself inside his apartment, ICE said.

Officers entered his apartment and apprehended him as he was attempting to jump off the balcony.

Garcia allegedly struck officers before he was handcuffed.

Two officers sustained injuries during the arrest and were treated at an urgent care facility.

"The safety and well-being of our officers is our top priority," ICE Chicago Field Office Director Sam Olson said in a statement. "This incident highlights the risks our officers face daily in carrying out their duties to protect our communities. We commend their professionalism and courage in handling this dangerous situation."

He remains in ICE custody, pending immigration proceedings.

