Former Boston ride-hail driver charged with 2 counts of rape

A former driver for a ride-hailing platform charged with sexually assaulting multiple passengers in 2017 was held without bail at his arraignment Monday pending a hearing later this week to determine whether he is dangerous.

The 43-year-old Boston man was arraigned on two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery in connection with alleged attacks in January, April and May of 2017, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office. The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The suspect targeted intoxicated women outside of college dorms and downtown Boston bars and said he was an Uber driver, prosecutors said.

Each victim in the three Boston cases completed a sexual assault evidence kit, but they were not connected to the suspect until this year when his profile was added to the DNA database, prosecutors said.

He also faces aggravated rape and kidnapping charges out of Quincy District Court, authorities said.

A message seeking comment was left with the suspect's attorney.

Uber in a statement called the allegations "atrocious" adding that it cooperated with law enforcement and the suspect was banned from the platform years ago.