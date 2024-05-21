White House issues a whopping nine corrections to Biden's NAACP speech transcript

The White House transcript made nine corrections to President Biden’s gaffe-filled speech to the NAACP on Monday.

Biden made multiple confusing comments and flubbed words while speaking to the civil rights organization in Michigan. One notable one included his suggestion he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began nearly four years after he left office .

"When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic," Biden said near the beginning of his remarks. "And, what happened was Barack [Obama] said to me: ‘Go to Detroit – help fix it.’"

The next day, the White House’s correction implied that Biden intended to say "recession," referencing the Great Recession when he assumed the vice presidency in 2009.

"And when I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic [recession], and what happened was Barack said to me, ‘Go to Detroit and help fix it.’ Well, poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he ever thought he was going to have to," the transcript reads.

Other fixed gaffes included Biden claiming that families saved $800,000 per year from the Affordable Care Act, insisting that he's fighting corporate landlords who "keep rents down" and incorrectly calling the group "the NAAC."

Biden also mispronounced the words "inspiring" and "insurrectionists," saying "inspiresing" and "irrectionists." These words were corrected in the transcript.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Acting Deputy Press Secretary Sam Michel said, "We’re focused on the substance of the transcript and the heart of President Biden’s speech: how he is fighting for Americans by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making transformational investments in HBCUs, and protecting Medicare and Social Security."

Biden’s gaffes have been on full display recently as the president has begun making more campaign event stops. One week in April featured no fewer than four embarrassing or controversial comments. That included Biden appearing to repeat script instructions while reading a teleprompter.

"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," he said before laughing as the audience began chanting, "Four more years."

Audience members could be heard laughing after his comment, but Biden continued, seemingly not noticing the mistake.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.