Foreclosure notice nailed on Ana Walshe's DC home as husband's bank accounts frozen

A foreclosure notice has been taped on Ana Walshe's Washington, D.C., home as federal prosecutors seized two bank accounts from her husband, who is charged with her murder in Massachusetts.

Winter Hill Bank filed legal action in June to foreclose on unit 104 at 20 Vine St. (also known as 20 Huss Court) in Lynn, Massachusetts, which is in Ana Walshe's name.

No payments were made in March, April, May and June, and there is an outstanding balance of $2,615.39 from a July 2018 loan, according to letter from the bank addressed to Walshe at her Washington, D.C., residence.

The 37-year-old real estate executive was allegedly murdered on New Year's Day by her husband, Brian Walshe, who is also accused of disposing of her body, which still has not been found.

At the time of her presumed death, Walshe traveled back and forth from Washington, D.C., where she worked, to Cohasset, where she lived with her husband and three young children.

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to all charges connected to his wife's death. The criminal case is ongoing in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors seized two of Brian's bank accounts totaling about $7,842 as part of a separate federal case for selling counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings, according to a June 23 filing in Massachusetts federal court.

The judge presiding over that case ordered Brian Walshe to forfeit $225,000 in cash and turn over the original Warhol paintings.

At the time of the alleged murder, Brian Walshe was on house arrest as part of his pre-sentencing probation, which was an underlying issue in Brian and Ana's marriage, court to court filings in the murder case.

Brian Walshe, who has been confined to their Cohasset home, believed Ana was cheating on him with a man in Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

The day after Christmas, Brian's mother, "with his input and direction," hired a Washington, D.C.-based private investigator "to conduct surveillance of Ana for the purpose of proving infidelity," according to the court filing, and researched divorce on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 28, Ana "became uncharacteristically emotional and extremely upset" while she was out with her friends in Washington, D.C., because she thought Brian was going to jail, according to court documents.

"Ana told her friend that she intended to relocate her three children to Washington, D.C. and was prepared to leave Mr. Walshe," the court filing says.

Prosecutors also revealed Brian would be the sole beneficiary of Ana's life insurance, which totaled about $2.7 million.

Walshe's lawyer, Tracy Miner, addressed these accusations in Brian's last court appearance, when she told the judge that hiring the private investigator was allegedly Brian's mother's idea.

Miner said that her client had reportedly told his mother, "Go ahead. You'll be proven wrong. Ana is good."

In terms of financial motivation, Miner claimed that there was nothing to suggest that Brian was looking for money and alluded to the New Year's Eve party, where Brian, Ana and their mutual friend had spent a "celebratory" night.

Brian Walshe continues to be held in jail without bail. His next court appearances are scheduled for Aug. 23 and Nov. 2.

After the latest court hearing, Fox News Digital spoke to Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer Nate Amendola, who is not involved in the case, for his reaction.

He said that both sides gave a glimpse into their arguments during a potential trial.

Miner painted Brian as a doting father and caretaker while Ana was working in Washington, D.C., most of the time; and the state alluded to potential motives: Infidelity, jealousy and financial gain.

He said that first-degree murder cases almost never end in a plea deal in Massachusetts and said he fully expects a trial after a number of conference hearings to sort through discovery.