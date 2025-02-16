Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Florida

Florida woman accused of attacking man with gardening tool after he canceled plans with her: police

Polk County jail records show Melanie Davis, 47, has been charged with battery multiple times over the past 28 years

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly attacked a man with a garden hoe for canceling plans with her.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Melanie Davis, 47, had plans to "hang out" with a man last week when he canceled on her, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Upset by his decision, Davis allegedly went to his home in Frostproof, Florida, at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and began yelling at him from outside.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD FOLLOWING DENIED MEDICAL CLAIMS: POLICE

Melanie Davis 2025 mugshot

Melanie Davis, 47, was most recently arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a garden hoe after he canceled plans to hang out with her. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The altercation escalated when Davis climbed a fence to his property, pushed through a door and began punching him, investigators said.

At some point, she grabbed the gardening tool and hit him with it, which caused a serious cut on his arm.

The man was taken to the hospital while Davis was taken to jail.

FLORIDA WOMAN, 44, USES 'BOTOX' EXCUSE TO EXPLAIN AGE AFTER FRAUDULENTLY APPLYING FOR HURRICANE AID: POLICE

She is charged with armed burglary with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and criminal mischief.

Davis has a long history with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, dating back to 1997 when she was first charged with battery at 19 years old.

Melanie Davis 1997 mugshot

Melanie Davis was first arrested in Polk County, Florida, in 1997. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jail records show she has been arrested in Polk County 27 times prior to last week's incident. Her previous charges range from petty theft to battery causing serious injury.

The last time she was booked into the Polk County Jail was in March 2024 when she was charged with domestic violence on a person over the age of 65.