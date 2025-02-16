Florida woman accused of attacking man with gardening tool after he canceled plans with her: police

A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly attacked a man with a garden hoe for canceling plans with her.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Melanie Davis, 47, had plans to "hang out" with a man last week when he canceled on her, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Upset by his decision, Davis allegedly went to his home in Frostproof, Florida, at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and began yelling at him from outside.

The altercation escalated when Davis climbed a fence to his property, pushed through a door and began punching him, investigators said.

At some point, she grabbed the gardening tool and hit him with it, which caused a serious cut on his arm.

The man was taken to the hospital while Davis was taken to jail.

She is charged with armed burglary with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and criminal mischief.

Davis has a long history with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, dating back to 1997 when she was first charged with battery at 19 years old.

Jail records show she has been arrested in Polk County 27 times prior to last week's incident. Her previous charges range from petty theft to battery causing serious injury.

The last time she was booked into the Polk County Jail was in March 2024 when she was charged with domestic violence on a person over the age of 65.