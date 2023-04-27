Florida Uber Eats murder: Roommate recalls fleeing in fear after 'loud noise' in suspect's room

The Florida roommate of an ex-felon accused of murdering and dismembering Uber Eats driver Randall Cooke fled to a hotel with his family after finding blood on the living room floor and hearing a loud noise in the middle of the night, according to court papers.

Cooke, 59, made a food delivery to a home on Moog Road in Holiday a little before 7 p.m. on April 19 and then vanished. His panicked wife, Kathy Cooke, called police.

Investigators say that "demonic" MS-13 gang member Oscar Solis, 30, dragged the stranger into the house and killed him, then cut up his body for "no reason."

Cooke's stepdaughter Melany Dzoba told Fox News Digital that he was "the perfect man who would never wish harm on anyone, and the closest thing I had to a dad."

The roommate was working his second job the evening of the killing and took his wife and their 6-year-old daughter with him. They returned home just before midnight, but the front door was oddly bolted shut from the inside.

He retrieved a hidden key to open a side garage door. The roommate tried to watch TV in his room, but the internet wasn't working, so he reset the router in the shared living room and noticed a red substance on the floor, the complaint alleges.

In the darkness, the roommate hadn't noticed the blood spatter near the kitchen table, on the couch and the entertainment center.

The couple told police that at 2:15 a.m. they were awoken by a "loud noise coming from Oscar Jr.'s bedroom."

The terrified family knew something was very wrong and "decided to pack their stuff and move into a hotel," leaving the house at about 8 a.m. On their way out, they saw Solis' driver.

Solis, who'd only been released from prison in Indiana in January, didn't have a car and his father hired a man to take him to the Omnia Blue strip club where Solis worked security, the roommate told investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Solis' father, Oscar Solis Sr., was actually on the lease with the roommate but moved in with his girlfriend to give his son a place to live. The father had ordered the food delivery, unwittingly sending Cooke to his death.

Solis and his driver were captured on surveillance video April 20 carrying five trash bags, which investigators said contained Cooke's remains, to a garbage bin at the side of the house.

Inside the bags, investigators found Solis' blood-soaked clothes, Cooke's shirt "with numerous apparent puncture holes near the collar, lower left side and rib area," and a Coleman cooler containing some of his remains.

Cooke's car was located near the Solis' home and had a black trash bag in the trunk stuffed with "blood-soaked rags and paper towels" and a "card punch out receipt from Omnia Blue with Oscar Solis' name on it," court papers allege.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the Moog Road home and found blood all over Solis' room and bathroom – including in the sink, toilet bowl and a mop head in the shower. Cooke's car keys and wedding band were found in the house.

After Solis' arrest on charges of felony murder, robbery and violating his parole, police observed small cuts and abrasions on his hands and a scratch on his left bicep.

The victim's grief-stricken widow, Kathy Cooke, previously told Fox News Digital that Solis is going to "burn in hell for eternity. God will take care of him."

A manager at the Omnia Gentleman's Club described Solis as a great worker but said he had been terminated two weeks prior to the murder.

"He was kind of a little out of it. He was going through some stuff. We need people who can be more attentive," the manager, who gave his name as Nice, told Fox News Digital.

"I was actually surprised and shocked," he said of the twisted allegations against Solis. "He was showing no signs of being that way here. It’s pretty sad and crazy."