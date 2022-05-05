Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida truck driver charged with attempting to set baby on fire at NY gas station

The 1-year-old and a 4-year-old with head injuries are expected to make a full recovery

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida truck driver was arrested and charged with attempted murder this week after New York authorities responding to an upstate gas station found a baby doused in a flammable liquid, according to reports. 

A second unnamed man was also detained at the scene and is expected to face charges, WABC-TV reported. 

FLORIDA MOM RECALLS 12-YEAR-OLD CHILD'S MURDER: ‘YOU JUST NEVER KNOW WHO’S AROUND YOU'

Jamie Avery Jr., 25, faces charges of attempted murder, arson, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamie Avery Jr., 25, faces charges of attempted murder, arson, and endangering the welfare of a child. (Seneca County Sheriff's Office)

Seneca County Sheriff's deputies found the baby inside the Tyre, New York, gas station after responding to a report of fires. A 4-year-old with head injuries was also found alone inside a tractor-trailer. 

Both children are expected to make a full recovery.

Jamie Avery Jr., 25, faces charges of attempted murder, arson, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to WABC

Police (iStock)

Police (iStock) (iStock)

"It is alleged that the two suspects had poured a flammable liquid on the 1-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building," Lt. Timothy Thompson said in a news conference, according to WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Luckily the two were unsuccessful." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Circumstances surrounding the 4-year-old are still under investigation," Thompson said. Investigators believe Avery was a parent to the children, WPBF reported. 