Immigration

Large city signs onto deal with ICE: 'Keep the American people safe'

White House praises decision as fulfilling president's promise to 'Make America Safe Again'

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
City commissioners in Miami, Florida, voted 3-2 on Tuesday to allow police officers to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The city entered a 287(g) partnership with ICE, which various cities use to assist with federal enforcement using different methods. It’s a sharp contrast to some governments throughout the United States, especially in major cities, which do not allow local or state authorities to help enforce immigration laws.  

"We value our partnerships with state and local law enforcement, and the success of the 287(g) program allows for a force multiplier in enforcing immigration laws," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement. "This whole-of-government approach enables law enforcement partners to protect cities across the nation from public safety and national security threats, and we encourage others across the country to join."

Miami, Florida

The Carnival Magic left Miami, Florida, on February 4 for the ShipRocked 2024 sailing. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order for state-level law enforcement to establish agreements with ICE to assist in the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

"Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump Administration to restore the rule of law," DeSantis said at the time. "By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners. That means deportations can be carried out more efficiently, making our communities safer as illegal aliens are removed."

However, there was opposition to entering the agreement from some residents and groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

DeSantis press conference

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami, May 9, 2023.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

"This is a shameful day for Miami," Dariel Gomez, Statewide Organizer with the ACLU of Florida said in a press release. "With their vote, commissioners chose fear over facts, and division over unity. This agreement will not make us safer – it will only spread fear and isolate the very people who make our city strong."

"287(g) doesn’t belong in any city, but especially not in Miami – a place shaped by immigrants, built by immigrants, and powered by immigrants," Tessa Petit, Executive Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said in a statement. "More than half of our residents are foreign-born. The commissioners who voted to implement this ruthless program have turned their back on the very community they were put into office to protect. They are turning our diversity into a target."

However, the White House told Fox News Digital the city’s decision was ultimately the right move.

Florida Highway Patrol officers have been empowered to enforce federal immigration law in partnership with federal agents.

Florida Highway Patrol officers have been empowered to enforce federal immigration law in partnership with federal agents. (St. Augustine Police Department)

"President Trump’s promise to deport illegal aliens is a key plank of his agenda to Make America Safe Again. The Administration is always grateful to work with state and local officials to get dangerous criminals off the streets and keep the American people safe." Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, stated.

In April, a massive ICE operation in collaboration with Florida authorities led to the arrest of 1,120 illegal immigrants, and the agency said 63% of them had "existing criminal arrests or convictions," and many had alleged gang affiliations.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

