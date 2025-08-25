Florida sheriff shows off $50K chain snatched from alleged drug dealer implicated in overdose death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriff Grady Judd, a no-nonsense Florida sheriff known for his tough talking and showmanship, announced the takedown of a drug-trafficking gang by donning the ringleader’s gold chain and bracelet during a press conference.

The Polk County sheriff wore the jewelry to drive home what he called the deadly consequences of so-called "low-level" drug dealing. He also held up seized guns to underline his point that dealers are armed and dangerous.

"I got their drip. I got their money. We got their guns. We got their dope," Judd said Friday, unveiling the results of a yearlong investigation that led to the arrests of 32 suspects in Bartow.

Judd identified Nathaniel "Nate" Donald, a repeat offender, as heading the network and said a member of his ring sold cocaine to 65-year-old Irene Anderson on a Saturday night last year. Anderson collapsed and died hours later as she was on her way to church.

"She was walking out of her house to church when she collapsed. So, she died so Nate could have this drip," Judd said. "Did you hear what I said? He’s buying this drip from selling drugs to people on the streets, one of which died."

Judd said law enforcement carried out six wire intercepts and eight search warrants in Bartow last November, which uncovered $50,000 worth of jewelry.

"But I want you to imagine this for a minute. People continue to tell you that drugs are low-level and nonviolent," Judd said. "They’re anything but low-level and nonviolent. Where you see $50,000 in drip, where you see that ‘not-so-dangerous’ drug of cannabis, you see guns and you see first-degree murder from overdose."

Detectives identified Donald, Bryan "B" Myrick, and Isaiah "Bubba" Donald as key members of the network. Myrick, who was released from prison in 2021 for cocaine trafficking, now faces dozens of new counts, including conspiracy to sell cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and MDMA.

Troy Walker, supplied by Myrick, sold the cocaine to Anderson and has since been indicted for first-degree murder in her overdose death.

In total, investigators seized thousands of grams of illegal drugs with a combined street value of $150,000. Arrests included suspects already on probation or pre-trial release, and several firearms were recovered from convicted felons. Detectives said the suspects’ combined criminal histories add up to 554 felonies and 394 misdemeanors.

Judd said the only place for drug dealers is in prison, because when they are released they quickly reoffend — often with deadly consequences.

"They’re a menace to society. They’ve got to stay in prison, or people die," Judd said. "Whoever tells you that narcotics is low level and nonviolent — they’re crazy."

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Capital City Crack Down," began in August 2024. It was led by PCSO’s Tactical Drug Unit, Organized Crime Unit and the HIDTA Task Force with support from the State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, FDLE, FBI, the Bartow Police Department, and other partners.