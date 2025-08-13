Florida sheriff rips 'reprehensible' lake brawl after 8 arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff tore into a group of rowdy boaters after a massive, caught-on-video lakeside brawl left families and children stunned.

Polk County Sheriff Brady Judd, known for his tough talking and zero-tolerance messaging, ripped into the group after a chaotic video showed the punches flying at Lake Winterset, with one person left knocked out on the grass while a woman frantically performed CPR on him.

Seconds later, one man sucker-punches another partygoer, sending him flying headfirst into the water, as another man then jumps on top of him and lets loose with a flurry of follow-up punches. In the video, a young girl in a boat can be seen looking on.

Judd said that unruly behavior has been an ongoing problem on the lake and despite repeated warnings, he said that law enforcement is going to clamp down heavily on future infractions.

"If you want to go knuckle-busting and create permanent brain injuries or the ability to have a permanent brain injury… you have to do it on your own property without creating a disturbance to your neighbors," Judd said at a Tuesday press briefing.

"It's over folks… the conduct is reprehensible," Judd said. "And obviously you don't believe us when we try to warn you so you have unleashed the teeth of the dog and now we're going to start biting you, just like we bit these guys here."

All eight arrested are in their late teens or early 20s, except for Richard Carden, who is 40 years old, Judd said. The other individuals arrested were Mason Land, Nate Land, Payton Ely, Timothy Gooding, Richard Carden, Garrett Ore, Garrett Hiltabidel and an unidentified 17-year-old.

They all face charges for rioting, affray, trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

Judd said the people arrested were part of two groups that used to be friends. Back in March, there was a fight at a local bar called El Rodeo Bar which led to criminal charges against some individuals.

Some in the group resented those charges and Judd even mentioned law enforcement is looking into possible tampering with evidence.

The groups clashed on the water over the weekend and started yelling at each other before it escalated into a physical fight onshore.

Judd said that boaters are constantly violating trespassing laws in the area despite clear signs on properties.

He tied trespassing to the brawl location, describing how offenders use a loophole by standing in the water adjacent to private property, then climbing onto land to fight, party, or commit indecent acts.

"You put one toe on that land this weekend, you’re going to jail. You stand in the water and put your finger up on that dry land, and you’re going to go to jail."

"Go home and get your bond money together right now… Carry it in your pocket. It’ll help you get out of jail quicker."

Judd said that music-blaring boaters have been part of the ongoing disruption problem at Lake Winterset. He said that there isn’t currently a noise ordinance covering boats but that they plan to work with the county to change that.