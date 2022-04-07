Florida, mid-Atlantic forecast to see strong storms, heavy rain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The system that brought severe weather to the southern U.S., Gulf Coast and Southeast is finally exiting the coast.

STORMS IN THE SOUTH: RESIDENTS CLEAR DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WEATHER

There is still the risk for strong storms and heavy rain from Florida to the mid-Atlantic, and then quieter weather over the course of the next few days.

Snow will start to taper off across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

However, the cold and gusty winds will persist over the Plains, elevating fire danger.

Another batch of rain will move in across the Northeast on Thursday and Friday while extreme heat will break records over California and the Southwest.