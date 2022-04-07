Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Florida, mid-Atlantic forecast to see strong storms, heavy rain

Snow will begin to taper off over the Midwest, Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The system that brought severe weather to the southern U.S., Gulf Coast and Southeast is finally exiting the coast.  

STORMS IN THE SOUTH: RESIDENTS CLEAR DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WEATHER

Eastern severe storm threat

Eastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

There is still the risk for strong storms and heavy rain from Florida to the mid-Atlantic, and then quieter weather over the course of the next few days.  

Midwestern snow to come

Midwestern snow to come (Credit: Fox News)

Snow will start to taper off across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. 

Western potential record high temperatures

Western potential record high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

However, the cold and gusty winds will persist over the Plains, elevating fire danger. 

Northeastern rain forecast

Northeastern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Another batch of rain will move in across the Northeast on Thursday and Friday while extreme heat will break records over California and the Southwest

