Florida man ‘sick of caring’ for friend’s cats accused of killing felines: authorities

Ian Bender is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An Ozona, Florida man faces multiple counts of animal cruelty after surrendering seven cats to an animal shelter, six of which ultimately died, because he was "sick of caring for them," according to authorities.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Ian Bender was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty.

Pinellas County Animal Services reported to the sheriff’s office that on March 8, seven cats were surrendered to the SPCA in Largo – five of the cats were surrendered in a small plastic bin, while the other two were in a small suitcase.

When staff at the shelter opened the suitcase and bin, detectives with the sheriff’s office said, five cats were dead and two were in critical condition.

Ian Bender Mugshot

Ian Bender faces multiple counts of animal cruelty after he surrendered seven cats to the SPCA, five of which were dead. (Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

One of the cats in critical condition was euthanized because of its poor condition, while the only surviving cat had a reported 106-degree internal temperature. All seven cats were under 18 months old.

An investigation learned the cats were wet when they were removed from the bin and suitcase, and there was urine and feces inside, suggesting the felines were alive when they were placed inside.

A further investigation revealed that Bender was watching the cats for a friend who was away on a business trip.

Investigators said the cats were in healthy and good condition when Bender began to watch after them. But after a week and a half, Bender said he was "sick of caring for them," detectives claim.

He also allegedly told investigators he planned to surrender the cats.

Bender allegedly placed the cats in the bin and suitcase because he did not have any carriers to put them in, and he dropped them off at the SPCA, according to investigators.

Detectives added that it is not known how long the cats were in the suitcase and bin before they were dropped off.

Bender turned himself into the Pinellas County Jail on March 27 and has been charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

