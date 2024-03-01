Pennsylvania couple charged with 99 felony animal cruelty counts, almost 300 misdemeanors

A Pennsylvania couple accused of animal neglect and cruelty were charged Friday with hundreds of offenses and jailed with bail set at $1 million.

The 99 felony counts of animal cruelty and other allegations against Nyal and Renee Piper were filed two months after investigators seized animals from their Johnstown home in western Pennsylvania.

The Pipers were also charged with nearly 300 misdemeanors and 81 summary charges.

An official at the Bedford County Correctional Facility said Nyal Piper, 81, and Renee Piper, 62, were both incarcerated there as of Friday afternoon. Court records did not list defense lawyers for them and an employee of the district court said no lawyer had appeared on their behalf.

Prosecutors say the charges involve 90 dogs, eight cats and a turtle.

They face additional charges for the remains of three animals that were found at the home and for five dogs whose had to be euthanized.

District Judge Kevin Diehl's bail order also put as conditions of release that they not possess any animals and that they allow unannounced inspections.