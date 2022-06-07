Florida 10-year-old girl arrested, charged with murder of woman fighting her mom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested and charged with the Memorial Day killing of a woman involved in a fight with her mother, authorities said Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department took the child into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and took her to a juvenile facility. However, potential charges have been referred to the office of State Attorney Monique Worrell, police said.

"This is one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career," Worrell said in a statement.

The killing of Lashun Rodgers, 41, occurred on May 30 when she got into a fight with the child's mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, at an apartment complex, authorities said. The child took out her mother's gun and fired two rounds, police said.

FLORIDA WOMAN ON TRIAL FOR KITCHEN-KNIFE MURDER OF EX-NBA EXECUTIVE HUSBAND

Rogers was taken to a hospital where she died. Isaac was arrested shortly after the incident and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a firearm, and child neglect.

Worrell said her office will review the case and consider "all the facts," including the child's age and all surrounding circumstances. She noted that no decision on charges has been made.

"However, we anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public’s safety going forward," she said. "We encourage the public to remember—no matter your feelings surrounding this tragedy—this is still a child."