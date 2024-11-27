First Harris video since losing goes viral for wrong reasons and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. X users left stunned by 'terrible' video of Harris speaking to supporters.

2. Trump unveils Cabinet picks that deliver on his campaign promises.

3. Coastal town in deep-blue state moves to shield itself from 'dangerous' liberal policies.

FIRING ‘SQUAD’ – AOC's ally takes a jab at Harris, pinning loss on specific misstep. Continue reading …

TRUMP BUMP – President-elect enjoys significant polling boost, while Biden sinks to new lows. Continue reading …

‘I’M AN ELECTED OFFICIAL' – Dem drunkenly slurs and flaunts government role during DUI arrest caught on bodycam. Continue reading …

STERN MESSAGE – Senator slams Secretary Austin's ‘baseless insinuation’ against Trump. Continue reading …

‘HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?’ – Al Sharpton faces backlash among MSNBC colleagues over growing scandal. Continue reading …

TRUMP TRAINING – Senator coaches GOP aides on strategy for streamlining Trump’s agenda through Congress. Continue reading …

'CUTTING BACK' – Experts foresee legal challenges on Biden-era regulations during Trump term. Continue reading …

GREATER GOOD – Trump demands New York AG drop civil fraud case. Continue reading …

THANKSGIVING TRADITION – History shows annual turkey 'pardon' could date back to Lincoln presidency. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Carville blasts 'snot-nosed' Harris staffers for Rogan snub. Continue reading …

'DUMB. JUST DUMB' – Harris campaign officials blame 'myopic' media for loss. Continue reading …

'SILVER LINING' – Bill Maher says Trump's victory proves US isn't as 'racially tribal' as media suggests. Continue reading …

HONESTY POLICY – Former blue city mayor says people felt 'a little betrayed' by Democrats 'covering' for Biden. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY – The public rejected lawfare when they re-elected Trump. Continue reading …

KIP TOM – Rural Americans are mad — and they gave Democrats a reckoning. Continue reading …

FULL CIRCLE MOMENT – Mom's message in a bottle found by her own daughter 26 years later. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on turkey pardons, train travel and parade personalities. Take the quiz here …

HOLIDAY HEALTH ALERT – 18th-century virus confirmed in the US. Continue reading …

BUTTER BELIEVE IT – Celeb chef weighs in on great 'butter vs. margarine' debate. See video …

NEWT GINGRICH – The great crisis of the Democratic Party is their policies. See video …

LARA TRUMP – The world will know you can't mess with the US. See video …





What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













