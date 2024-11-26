Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas records first locally transmitted dengue fever case of 2024

Texas Department of State Health Services records case in Cameron County

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Dr. Marty Makary on rising Dengue fever cases: Do what you can to reduce mosquito bites Video

Dr. Marty Makary on rising Dengue fever cases: Do what you can to reduce mosquito bites

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on whether Americans should be concerned about the rise in both COVID cases and Dengue fever in the U.S. and discusses Potassium Chloride meds being recalled for heart risks.

Texas’ first locally transmitted case of dengue fever in 2024 has been recorded as the state is experiencing its highest annual case count in decades, officials say. 

The mosquito-driven virus was found in a resident of Cameron County, which is the southernmost county in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). 

"It has been a highly active year for dengue virus globally. As of today, there have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases, including one death reported in Texas," the agency said Monday. 

"This is the highest annual case count in Texas since 2002," it added. "Precautions should be taken to protect against mosquito bites in Texas and while traveling internationally to countries where dengue is endemic." 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY REPORTS DENGUE FEVER CLUSTER ACQUIRED FROM LOCAL MOSQUITOES 

Mosquito on skin

A locally transmitted case of dengue fever has been recorded in Cameron County, Texas. (iStock)

DSHS says the dengue virus – which is often found in places such as the "South Pacific, Asia, the Caribbean, South and Central America, and Africa" – is transmitted by mosquitos and about 25% of those who become infected are symptomatic. 

"After about three to 14 days, infected people may develop fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle aches, joint pain, bone pain, pain behind the eyes and headaches. Most people recover completely within two weeks," according to the agency. "However, about one in 20 symptomatic people develop a severe infection that can be fatal if untreated." 

CDC WARNS OF MOSQUITO-DRIVEN VIRUS AS CASES SPIKE 

Dengue prevention

A worker is seen releasing smoke during a fumigation campaign against the mosquito that transmits the dengue virus, on June 24, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Aphotografia/Getty Images)

Texas health officials are now urging the public to "not give mosquitoes a biting chance" by wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and removing standing water that provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

Aedes aegypti Mosquito. Close up a Mosquito sucking human blood.Aedes aegypti Mosquito. Close up a Mosquito sucking human blood,Mosquito Vector-borne diseases,Chikungunya.Dengue fever.Rift Valley fever.Yellow fever.Zika.Mosquito on skin

Dengue fever typically spreads through mosquito bites in countries where the disease is common. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Since 2013, there have been 665 cases of dengue virus in Texas, including 40 cases that were acquired locally in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, Val Verde, Webb and Willacy counties. Mosquitoes remain active in much of Texas into November and December," DSHS said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.