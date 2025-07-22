Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Felon who allegedly barreled car through LA nightclub crowd faces 37 attempted murder charges

Fernando Ramirez faces life in prison after allegedly plowing vehicle into crowd

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Driver shot after ramming into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 Video

Driver shot after ramming into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on the driver who plowed into a crowd in Los Angeles, leaving 30 injured, on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted felon who allegedly drove his car through a crowd of people outside a Los Angeles nightclub over the weekend has been indicted.

Fernando Ramirez, 29, of San Clemente, faces 37 charges of attempted murder and 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, from a crash that left 37 injured outside the Vermont Hollywood nightclub Saturday night. 

"We understand that this brazen act has shaken the community and, but for the good grace of God, this could have been a mass casualty incident," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, according to WPLG

Car seen after Los Angeles ramming

Officers stand at the site where a vehicle struck a crowd of people in Hollywood, Calif. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

MAN ALLEGEDLY COMMITS BRUTAL MURDER JUST DAYS AFTER BEING FREED BY CALIFORNIA'S MENTAL HEALTH LAWS

Hochman said eight people suffered "great bodily injury."

"When he drove that car onto that sidewalk, he aimed it at a whole sea of pedestrians that were in front of him on the sidewalk at 2 a.m.," Hochman said.

The victims were mostly women waiting to enter the Hollywood nightclub when Ramirez allegedly ran them down in his Nissan Versa. The vehicle also traveled over a food vending cart and a valet stand. 

Adding to the chaos, bystanders reportedly pulled Ramirez from his disabled vehicle and assaulted him. During the altercation, a man pulled a gun and shot Ramirez. Police are still searching for that suspect. 

aftermath of incident

Officers investigate after a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people outside the Vermont Hollywood venue in Los Angeles. (AP/Damian Dovarganes)

LA OFFICIALS CHARGE OVER 40 ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED OFFICERS, HORSES AND THREATENED CHILD

Ramirez has a lengthy criminal history and was out of prison on parole at the time of the crash. 

KNBC reported he was convicted of felony battery from an attack on a man outside a Whole Foods in 2019 and sentenced to prison the following year. It is unclear whether his parole release was related to that conviction. 

The report said Ramirez has at least "11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies" since 2014, citing the Orange County District Attorney's Office. 

Car seen after Los Angeles ramming

Officers stand at the site where a man allegedly drove into a crowd in Hollywood, Calif., injuring dozens of people. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2014 charge was gang-related, and Ramirez has a pending 2024 drunk driving case and a pending 2022 domestic violence case that are both unresolved. 

He faces life in prison if convicted on the charges related to the car ramming. 

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.