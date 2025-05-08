Feds hammer North Carolina illegal immigrants accused in ‘complex’ kidnapping of mom, baby from home

Federal authorities have arrested and charged three illegal immigrant suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a mother and her 13-month-old baby from their home in Garner, North Carolina, on April 28.

Garner officials charged Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez, 37; Paola Duran Duran, 25; and Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping each. Estrada-Hernandez is also facing charges of felony firearm possession and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

"When our partners at the Garner Police Department requested FBI assistance with a kidnapping, we surged resources from across the state in the middle of the night," Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI special agent in charge in North Carolina, said in a Wednesday statement. "Alongside local and state partners, a fast-moving and complex case unfolded. Through the combination of investigative technology, tactics, and tools, thankfully, the victims were recovered safely."

The woman, baby and the woman's husband were unloading groceries on the evening of the alleged kidnapping and saw the same black Nissan Altima drive by their house multiple times, court records state.

NC OFFICIALS CAPTURE 3RD SUSPECT DAYS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS KIDNAP MOM, DAUGHTER AT GUNPOINT: POLICE

Once the family was inside their residence, they heard a knock at the door and opened it to reveal a woman, later identified as Paola, who asked for a woman named "Maria." The victims told her there was no woman named Maria at the residence, at which point Miguel and Hernandez, both wearing ski masks, allegedly forced entry into the house.

They overpowered the victim's husband, duct-taped his hands behind his back and covered his eyes and mouth, at which point they demanded he pay $1 million, according to Justice Department documents.

NC ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS KIDNAP MOM, DAUGHTER AT GUNPOINT AS FBI MANHUNT ENSUES FOR 3RD SUSPECT: POLICE

Miguel and Paola then allegedly forced the woman and her baby out the back door of the home and into the black Nissan Altima, while Hernandez left a short time later when a different vehicle picked him up from the scene.

Miguel and Paola drove the Nissan to Wake Forest. At one point during the alleged kidnapping, the suspects led the victims into a trailer that seemed unoccupied and forced the woman to bathe so she could wash evidence off her, and Miguel held her baby while she did, court documents state.

While at the trailer, an Amber Alert for the two victims came through the suspects' phones, spooking them.

VENEZUELAN GANGSTERS NABBED AT NORTHERN BORDER GATEWAY BY THE DOZENS SINCE TRUMP INAUGURATION

"They dropped [the mother and baby] off on a dead-end dirt road surrounded by woods," a federal complaint states. "Miguel and Paola then went to their uncle's house in the Equinox. After that, Miguel dropped Paola off at her friend's house in Durham and later that day, Paola's friend dropped her back off at the Raleigh residence where she was taken into custody."

The victims went to a Wake Forest home and asked for help, at which point the resident of that home called 911.

Court documents allege that Hernandez was the mastermind behind the plan and offered Paola and Miguel $100,000 over four months to help him execute it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These significant federal charges result from the prompt response of law enforcement and demonstrate the close partnership between all of the agencies involved," acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a Wednesday statement. "Investigating and prosecuting violent crimes like those alleged in the complaints will remain a top priority for our office."

All three suspects face a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted.