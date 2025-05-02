NC officials capture 3rd suspect days after illegal immigrants kidnap mom, daughter at gunpoint: police

North Carolina authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with the Monday kidnapping of a mother and her toddler daughter from a Garner home.

Earlier this week, Garner officials charged illegal immigrants Paola Duran Duran, 25, and Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

A manhunt ensued for a third suspect, Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez, before authorities located and arrested him on Friday.

"The FBI arrested Eleodoro ‘Leo’ Estrada-Hernandez in connection with the kidnapping of a young mother and her baby," the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) said Friday. "Hernandez was taken into custody by FBI Special Agents in Knightdale."

NC ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS KIDNAP MOM, DAUGHTER AT GUNPOINT AS FBI MANHUNT ENSUES FOR 3RD SUSPECT: POLICE

He is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of felony firearm possession and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm.

The kidnapping occurred after the suspects allegedly demanded $1 million from the adult female victim's husband. When he refused, they allegedly restrained him with duct tape and then kidnapped his wife and their 11-month-old daughter and drove off with them in a black Nissan, according to WNCN .

VENEZUELAN GANGSTERS NABBED AT NORTHERN BORDER GATEWAY BY THE DOZENS SINCE TRUMP INAUGURATION

The two victims were safely recovered on Tuesday after a Wake Forest resident reported that a woman with a baby came to her home seeking help, WNCN reported, citing police.

"In less than 24 hours, through incredible collaborative investigative efforts, the Garner Police Department charged and arrested two people in connection to the kidnapping. The subjects below are being held in the Wake County Detention Center," the Garner Police Department said in a news release.

VIOLENT MS-13 GANGBANGERS GETTING ‘DESPERATE’; DHS OFFICIAL CREDITS EARLY TRUMP ACTION

ICE detainers have reportedly been lodged against Paola and Miguel, according to WNCN. Estrada-Hernandez's immigration status is unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News Digital for more information about the suspects.

Multiple state, local and federal agencies were involved in the search for all three suspects.