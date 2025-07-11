Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Federal judge restricts LAPD from targeting journalists with force at immigration protests

Court order prevents officers from using less-lethal munitions on journalists after 35 'troubling' incidents

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
A Los Angeles-based federal judge appointed by former President Joe Biden recently issued a temporary restraining order, restricting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from using less-lethal munitions (LLMs) on journalists covering immigration protests.

The order, signed by Judge Hernan Vera on Thursday, also prevents the LAPD from detaining or restricting the movements of journalists.

Vera cited at least 35 "troubling" incidents between June 6 and 19, where police allegedly exposed journalists to LLM, tear gas and other physical force to block them from covering conflict zones.

LA riots 2025

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers move in on demonstrators in front of LA City Hall during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.    (REUTERS/Barbara Davidson)

LOS ANGELES JUDGE WEIGHS SEVERE LIMITS ON TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IN CALIFORNIA

When journalists persisted in documenting the protests, Vera said it appeared they faced an onslaught of projectiles and other shows of physical force. 

"On some occasions, LAPD officers purportedly targeted individuals who were clearly identifiable as members of the press," he wrote in the order.

VIOLENT ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS FORCE LAPD TO TAKE ACTION AS PEACEFUL DAY TURNS CHAOTIC

Vera pointed to an incident on June 8 when Lauren Tomasi of 9News Australia was speaking into a professional TV camera, dozens of feet from the line of officers behind her. 

The judge noted that no protesters were visible behind her when an LAPD officer aimed at Tomasi, hitting her leg with a rubber bullet.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP TO RETURN CONTROL OF CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD TO NEWSOM

Other incidents cited in the order detail journalists allegedly being shot with LLMs and being pushed by officers.

"Indeed, given the fundamental nature of the speech interests involved and the almost daily protests throughout Southern California drawing media coverage, the identified harm is undoubtedly imminent and concrete," Vera wrote. 

Rioters cause havoc in Los Angeles as they rail against the US Government

LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters during protests after a series of immigration raids on June 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The court will hold another hearing soon to decide if a longer preliminary injunction on the LAPD should be imposed.

