California home of suspect accused of doxxing ICE agents raided and searched

Federal authorities on Thursday searched the California home of a suspect accused of doxxing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service served a search warrant on the Irvine home of the unidentified suspect, who was not home at the time.

No arrests were made.

Authorities told Fox News the suspect lives with his parents and was previously arrested during an anti-Israel protest on the University of California, Irvine, campus last year.

He is accused of posting fliers in various Southern California neighborhoods with the names, photos, phone numbers and locations of ICE officers working in the region.

"The men and women of ICE signed up to do a law enforcement mission, and that's what they're doing. They're out there making communities safer," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News. "I take it personally because if you have a problem with the men and women of ICE, take it up at Congress, change the federal law or, you know, take it up with me. I represent them, but don't put their families at risk. Don't put them at risk just because they're out there doing their job."

Earlier this year, anti-ICE activists began putting up posters featuring the personal information of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers working in the Los Angeles and Southern California area.

"CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES," the posters said in Spanish.

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers," the posters say.

The posters were displayed after the Trump administration began arresting and deporting criminal illegal immigrants, a major hallmark of President Donald Trump's campaign.

"These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs," a Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News in a statement at the time.

"These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial."