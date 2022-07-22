Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

FBI says Jimmy Hoffa's remains not buried under New Jersey's Pulaski Skyway; Decades-old mystery continues

FBI rules out possibility that Jimmy Hoffa's remains buried under New Jersey roadway

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Jersey City mayor claims Jimmy Hoffa possibly buried in city Video

Jersey City mayor claims Jimmy Hoffa possibly buried in city

'Fox News Live' co-host Eric Shawn details the continued search for Jimmy Hoffa in New Jersey. Watch Fox Nation's 'Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa' for more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators pursuing the decades-old search for the body of Teamsters Union boss Jimmy Hoffa have ruled out the possibility that the man’s remains were buried under a New Jersey roadway, a spokesperson confirmed. 

The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decades-long mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America’s most powerful labor leaders?

The 47-year riddle returned last year and landed next to a former landfill under the bridge in Jersey City, as was reported extensively by Fox Nation’s Eric Shawn in his series, "RIDDLE: THE SEARCH FOR JAMES R. HOFFA." The FBI conducted a search there in early June.

"Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search," said Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman in Detroit.

FOX NATION REVEALS JIMMY HOFFA COULD BE BURIED UNDER NJ BRIDGE AS SEARCH CONTINUES

FILE - This undated photo shows Teamsters Union President James R. Hoffa, left, stands with Anthony Provenzano, right, and fellow union members during Hoffa's visit to New Jersey.

FILE - This undated photo shows Teamsters Union President James R. Hoffa, left, stands with Anthony Provenzano, right, and fellow union members during Hoffa's visit to New Jersey. (AP File Photo)

She added: "While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa."

JIMMY HOFFA MYSTERIES: A LOOK AT THEORIES AS FBI INVESTIGATES POSSIBLE LEAD

Schneider declined to comment further when asked for details about the excavation.

President of the Teamsters' Union James Hoffa attends the start of trucking contract talks at the Washington Hilton Hotel, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 1967.  

President of the Teamsters' Union James Hoffa attends the start of trucking contract talks at the Washington Hilton Hotel, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 1967.  

Authorities believe Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit in 1975 while meeting with reputed mobsters.

FBI OPENS JIMMY HOFFA INVESTIGATION AFTER FOX NATION REPORTING ON ALLEGED BURIAL SITE

Frank Cappola and his father, Paul Cappola, Sr., worked at the old PJP Landfill near the bridge. As was reported in Fox Nation's "RIDDLE" earlier this year, Frank Cappola suggested that Hoffa’s remains were loaded into a barrel and buried underneath the Pulaski Skyway, which is located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The case for Jimmy Hoffa: Buried in a barrel, under this bridge Video

Hoffa was president of the 2.1 million-member Teamsters union from 1957-71, even keeping the title while in prison for trying to bribe jurors during a previous trial. He was released from prison in 1971 when President Richard Nixon shortened his sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It has been long speculated that Hoffa, who was 62, was killed by enemies because he was planning a Teamsters comeback. He was declared legally dead in 1982.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 