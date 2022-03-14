Fox Nation reveals Jimmy Hoffa could be buried under NJ bridge as search continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The remains of Teamsters Union head Jimmy Hoffa could lie under New Jersey’s own Pulaski Skyway, according to new leads in the ongoing search by Fox Nation’s Eric Shawn.

In the latest episode, Part 5, of Fox Nation’s "Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa" — which is available to stream now — Shawn explores Jersey City, New Jersey, after being told that Hoffa’s body could be buried inside a barrel underneath the bridge.

The alleged intention was to bury Hoffa where no one would dig: government property.

Upon searching with a metal detector in the areas where Frank Cappola, son of Paul Cappola Sr., suggested the body would be buried, Shawn and a team of professionals unveiled several round, metal objects sunk about 12 feet under the earth.

FBI OPENS JIMMY HOFFA INVESTIGATION AFTER FOX NATION REPORTING ON ALLEGED BURIAL SITE

Former Jersey City Mayor Gerald McCann backed Cappola’s lead. "If you’re going to bury somebody, bury him in the government’s property," he told Shawn for the program.

Giovanni Rocco, an infiltrator of the New Jersey mafia, told Shawn that men such as Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano had motive to kill Hoffa for holding his pension — and that such men wouldn’t miss the opportunity to keep his body as memorabilia hidden on home turf.

"If he’s enough of a sociopath — not only do I want him dead, I want you to put him in a barrel," Rocco also said to Shawn, recounting how individuals such as Provenzano operated.

JIMMY HOFFA MYSTERIES: A LOOK AT THEORIES AS FBI INVESTIGATES POSSIBLE LEAD

"I want you to bring him back here, I want you to open that barrel … one last time to look at you and see, ‘I told you so.’"

"Someone does something wrong — he’s gone. It’s a statement — ‘don’t you do something wrong,’" Phillip Moscato Jr., son of Phil "Brother" Moscato, told Shawn.

"It’s kind of a trophy to bring him here. ‘He’s close to us. We did this. We took care of it.’"

Rocco reiterated that in his view, it's a strong possibility that Hoffa’s body was transported to a resting place under the Pulaski Skyway, since his enemies would've reveled in the opportunity to drive by and "laugh."

"And as they ride by, they give him the finger," he projected. "It sounds crazy, but that’s what they do."

In the late '70s, FBI special agent Joe Brennan verified that Hoffa’s body was transferred back to New Jersey for Provenzano to personally confirm his death, after arresting Tony Pro for an old mob hit in 1976.

Frank Cappola shared that he hopes Hoffa’s body is found and finally returned to his family for a sense of closure for everyone involved.

"To me, it’s one of the biggest mysteries out there," he told Eric Shawn for this Fox Nation special.

"And it needs to be finished with."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.