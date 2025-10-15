Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Trump reveals which major US city is next in crime crackdown while touting success of 'Operation Summer Heat'

President announces federal law enforcement will target the California city following FBI's record arrest numbers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
President Trump and FBI Director Patel give update on violent crime prevention Video

President Trump and FBI Director Patel give update on violent crime prevention

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel share results from Operation Summer Heat, an initiative focused on violent crime. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced federal law enforcement will next set its eyes on San Francisco, commending the FBI's more than 23,000 violent criminal arrests, which he said is more than double the number arrested in the final year of the Biden administration.

During an Oval Office news conference at the White House, Trump said the FBI has "destroyed or severely disrupted" more than 170 organized criminal enterprises and gangs, 1,600 of the most violent gangs, and confiscated more than 6,000 illegal firearms since he was sworn in.

He added he wants to make every city safe, and his focus has turned to San Francisco.

"These are great cities that could be fixed," the president said. "I'm going to be strongly recommending … [we] start looking at San Francisco. I think we can make San Francisco one of our great cities. … It's a mess, and we have great support in San Francisco. … Every American deserves to live in a community where they're not afraid of being mugged, murdered, robbed, raped, assaulted, or shot."

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during news conference in the Oval Office Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

TRUMP’S DC CRIME OPERATION ‘PUTS SAFETY OF FAMILIES FIRST’ AS ARRESTS SURGE PAST 1,800: FBI DIRECTOR

During the news conference, FBI Director Kash Patel announced "Operation Summer Heat," which the FBI created to target violent criminals, yielded 8,700 arrests of violent offenders in three months.

More than 2,200 guns and 421 kilograms of fentanyl seized during the operation—enough fentanyl to kill 55 million Americans, according to Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel; Attorney General Pam Bondi; President Donald Trump, Oval Office, White House, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced new arrest figures for the FBI's "Operation Summer Heat." (Fox News / Pool)

TRUMP'S DC CRIME SUCCESS PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CHICAGO'S DEADLY 'WAR ZONE'

To date, he said the FBI has seized 1900 kilograms of fentanyl—enough lethal doses to kill 127 million Americans alone to date.

"If you look at the past four years of the Biden administration, [there were] 16,000, 17,000, 15,000, 15,000 … arrests year over year of violent felons in this country," Patel said. "You have 28,600 arrests of violent felons in just seven months alone because of your leadership and the dedication of the men and women at the FBI who want to go out there and do the job they were prevented from doing. … This number is historic by every metric."

President Donald Trump speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel looks on in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel looks on during a news conference discussing the administration's crime crackdown in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

Patel also highlighted the FBI's efforts to find missing children, claiming 5,400 were located since January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That is a 30% increase year to date over the last administration," he said. "Violent crimes against children arrests alone are up 10% [and] gang arrests are up 210% in the last seven months alone. … Mr. President, you said we have to go after the worst of the worst. … This is just the beginning."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue