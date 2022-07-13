Fauci's vaccine admission, new Uvalde school shooting video and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NUMBERS DON'T LIE - Dr. Anthony Fauci makes a surprising concession about COVID-19 vaccines as the US sees a surge of new cases. Continue reading …

INSIDE THE SCHOOL - Chilling video reveals the police response inside Robb Elementary's hallway as the Uvalde shooter unleashed horror in classrooms. Continue reading …

STATE OF EMERGENCY - Sri Lanka's president flees the country as protesters storm the prime minister's office amid a crippling economic crisis. Continue reading …

‘WON’T BE INTIMIDATED' - Pro-life offices allegedly targeted yet again by violent abortion activists. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK - Mayor Lori Lightfoot goes to Europe to tout her city's ‘thriving economy’ while businesses flee Chicago. Continue reading …

LOOKING FOR A WIN – Biden heads to the Middle East to pitch the Iran Nuclear Deal to uneasy Israel and Saudi Arabia. Continue reading …

TESTY EXCHANGE - GOP Sen. Josh Hawley clashes with law professor over who can get pregnant. Continue reading …

‘SCREW THAT GUY!’ - Read the private email former President Barack Obama sent his former doctor after he questioned Biden's cognitive health. Continue reading …

‘LOOK TO TEXAS’ – Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry says Biden should send a special envoy to Midland as the president heads to the Middle East. Continue reading …

LOOKING THE OTHER WAY – CNN, MSNBC fail to cover on air CBP finding 'no evidence' Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants. Continue reading …

PARENTS ‘HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN’ – Sen. Tom Cotton called out Dem governors for continuing to implement school lockdowns after data suggested kids were being harmed. Continue reading …

FRIGHTENED AND FRUSTRATED – Geraldo Rivera highlights the issues Democrats are having with President Biden. Continue reading …

‘IT’S EVIL' – Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted for attacking crisis pregnancy centers. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Latinos just told Jill Biden ‘we are not tacos.’ Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fossil fuels are the thing that make the US a rich country - but President Biden doesn't care. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – ‘Baffling and bewildering blunders' run in the Biden family. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats have robbed our children. Continue reading …

NO RELIEF IN SIGHT - Inflation likely hit fever pitch in June with consumer prices surging again. Continue reading …

‘STILL FIGHTING’ – 8-year-old boy paralyzed during Highland Park mass shooting suffers major setback. Continue reading …

‘BEGINS IN THE HOME’ – Activists explain how they are raising pro-life kids in a pro-choice culture in America. Continue reading …

SUPERSTARDOM – Why your favorite '90s celebrities are still ruling Hollywood today. Continue reading …

[Democrats' COVID closures] robbed the kids of class time, of sports, of socialization. They also triggered an explosion of crime. Well, idle hands are the devil's playground, indeed.

- LAURA INGRAHAM

