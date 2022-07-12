Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted for attacking crisis pregnancy centers: 'It's evil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was criticized on Tuesday after attacking crisis pregnancy centers in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Warren spoke with reporters about abortion and soon turned the conversation towards crisis pregnancy centers and their numbers in the country. She then suggested that Congress needs to work to shut them down.

"In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by 3 to 1. We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that," Warren said.

Multiple Twitter users called out Warren for demonizing crisis pregnancy centers as well as encouraging unconstitutional action.

"Not gonna sugar coat this. It’s evil. If I knew nothing about Elizabeth Warren but the lies she tells about pregnancy centers I’d know enough," Koch Institute senior fellow Casey Mattox tweeted.

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle wrote, "Elizabeth Warren has a lot of unconstitutional ideas."

Washington Examiner reporter Jeremiah Poff joked, "New talking point is helping a pregnant women take care of herself and her baby is ‘torture.’"

"Now THIS is harmful disinformation," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted.

"This is, at its most basic foundation, simply none of the government's business," conservative writer Chad Felix Greene wrote.

Since the announcement of the Dobbs decision, crisis pregnancy centers across the country have suffered from waves of attacks by pro-choice activists. On Tuesday, one director revealed that she has since hired 24-hour security detail to protect her clinic.

Elizabeth Warren has been one of many Democrat figures who have openly criticized the Supreme Court for its decision. She, along with Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have called on the White House to use federal lands such as national parks to allow abortions to occur despite state laws.