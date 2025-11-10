Father and son gunned down in blue city after jewelry store robbery, thousands offered for information

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son in Chicago were killed after a jewelry store robbery over the weekend, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department said an unknown male offender entered a jewelry store at around 5:49 p.m. on Saturday in Chicago's Little Village area and stole items, FOX 32 reported. The suspect was then involved in a physical altercation outside the store where he fired two shots, which hit the victims, police said.

One of the victims, a 63-year-old man, sustained several gunshot wounds to his head, body and face, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 25-year-old man also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The two men were later identified as Faustino Alamo, 63, and Luis Alamo, 25, who were father and son, CBS News reported.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.