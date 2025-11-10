Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Father and son gunned down in blue city after jewelry store robbery, thousands offered for information

Faustino Alamo, 63, and Luis Alamo, 25, died from gunshot wounds in Chicago's Little Village area

Adam Sabes
Father and son killed after jewelry store robbery Video

Father and son killed after jewelry store robbery

The Chicago Police Department said that a father and son duo were killed after a jewelry store robbery on Saturday. (Credit: WFLD)

A father and son in Chicago were killed after a jewelry store robbery over the weekend, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department said an unknown male offender entered a jewelry store at around 5:49 p.m. on Saturday in Chicago's Little Village area and stole items, FOX 32 reported. The suspect was then involved in a physical altercation outside the store where he fired two shots, which hit the victims, police said.

One of the victims, a 63-year-old man, sustained several gunshot wounds to his head, body and face, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 25-year-old man also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

WOMAN KILLED IN BLUE CITY ROBBERY AS THREAT OF TRUMP TAKEOVER LOOMS WITH THIEVES TERRORIZING PUBLIC

Jewelry store

A father and son were killed on Saturday in a shooting outside of a jewelry store, police said. (WFLD)

The two men were later identified as Faustino Alamo, 63, and Luis Alamo, 25, who were father and son, CBS News reported.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER GUNMAN ALLEGEDLY FIRES AT FEDERAL AGENTS DURING CHICAGO IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT ACTION

Gunshot marker

A gunshot marker is displayed after a fatal shooting. (WFLD)

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white SUV.

Chicago police cruiser

Police are still searching for the shooter. (WFLD)

No arrests have been made.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital.
